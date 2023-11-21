A Carrickfergus man is aiming to help boost local businesses with the launch of a new food ordering app.

Andrew Creighton created Carrick Eats as “simple, cost effective way” for local residents to order the food they love from their favourite Carrick takeaways, straight to their door.

The idea for the app came about after the young businessman realised some other well-known food ordering apps were charging high amounts of commission, or set monthly rates. “I started my own building company at a young age, then went on to start my own food takeaway business in Ballymena,” said Andrew. “That’s when I realised the crippling costs of other food ordering apps and how they have no access to a local person who is going to benefit their business. So I created Carrick Eats.”

Carrick Eats owner Andrew Creighton (far right) with Aron from Street Hawker and competition winner Matthew.

With a focus on supporting local traders, the app also has a number of other features which aim to set it apart from big-name competitors. “The difference between us and other food ordering apps is that I am a local who cares about the town and small businesses,” said Andrew, from the Victoria area of the town.

"The shops have 24 hour access to me and Carrick Eats if there are ever any issues. We can make menu changes and so on on behalf of the business; other apps don’t have this.

"Being local means all the advertising is done locally and not anywhere else where people are unlikely to order food.”

With 15 local eateries already on board, Carrick Eats is due to launch on November 30, 2023.