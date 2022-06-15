Carrick restaurant wins five top awards

The team from Castello Italia, which is located at Scotch Quarter in the town, was presented with Best Italian for Ulster , Best Italian for all of Ireland , Best Front of House for Ulster Manager – David Long GM, Castello Italia, Best Front of House for Ulster Manager John McGhee, Assistant GM and Best Front of House for all of Ireland.

“These are industry awards which benchmark businesses against each other and recognise best practice so to win Best Italian Restaurant in Ulster and Ireland is a major achievement. Similarly, for John McGhee and I to have won Best Front of House for Ulster Manager and Best Front of House for all of Ireland, that’s a real honour. These awards recognise the commitment of our entire team to service excellence. Our kitchen, waiting staff and management all share the same goal - to make each Castello Italia diner’s experience unique and special.”We have extremely talented, dedicated staff who have a wealth of experience and I believe that this shines through in terms of the standard of service we deliver to customers. I want to thank the team and congratulate them on these wins.