A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for a residential development of 406 new homes in Carrickfergus.

The proposed development has been earmarked for a 40-acre site adjacent to Ulidia Integrated College and 300 metres from Prince Andrew Way.

Thirty-six apartments will be offered to a housing association in line with a requirement of the NI Housing Executive.

The application says that the new dwellings will be a mix of “affordable and private”. Plans include two new site accesses, private and communal open space, car parking, landscaping and completion of a link road.

General view of Prince Andrew Way, Carrickfergus. Pic: Google Maps

A public consultation event took place in Ulidia College last August when 65 people attended the event including residents and elected representatives.

A design and access statement provided with the application says that improvements required include “completion of the Victoria Road scheme from the B90 to Prince Andrew Way in agreement with adjoining landowners/developers”.

The report says the proposed development seeks to deliver one fifth of townhouses, 36 per cent, semi-detached and 19.5 per cent, detached dwellings. Approximately 10.4% of dwellings will be “split between one and two-bedroom apartments”.

It also states: “The proposed mix allows the development to offer homes to a broad demographic which will appeal to those looking for a first home as well as families and those looking to downsize.”

It notes that the public open space will “link future and existing residents to the woodlands on the western boundary with connections to Bashfordsland Wood and Oakfield Glen”.

The design lay-out will also include provision of cycle and pedestrian links to the Love Lane green way. Provision is also expected to be made within the proposed development for a local neighbourhood centre.