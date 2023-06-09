Since its humble beginnings in 1983 with just two engineers and an old computer, Yelo has emerged as a trailblazer in the industry, operating at the forefront of technology and serving a global customer base with its comprehensive range of testing solutions in aerospace, medical, automotive and communication fields.

Over the past four decades, Yelo has experienced remarkable growth and success, expanding its workforce to over 50 highly skilled staff members. The company's commitment to innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions has been instrumental in its journey.

Today, Yelo operates from a state-of-the-art 2,500 square-metre factory in Carrickfergus, equipped with the latest technologies to meet the evolving needs and demands of its customers.

By operating at the cutting edge of technology, Yelo has consistently developed innovative solutions that cater to a wide range of industries and customer needs. With a global customer base, Yelo has established itself as a trusted partner, providing reliable and efficient testing equipment that enables businesses to enhance their products and services. Yelo is proud to be working alongside customers who are developing future products for an ever-changing technological world.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 40th anniversary," said Richard Furey, managing director at Yelo. "Over the years, we have remained dedicated to pushing boundaries and delivering unparalleled testing solutions. Our growth and success are a testament to the hard work and expertise of all our team, as well as the trust and support of our global customer base. As we reflect on the past and look toward the future, we are excited to continue driving innovation and shaping the industry."

As Yelo marks this significant milestone, the company remains committed to maintaining its position as a leader in the industry. With a foundation built on technological innovation, customer satisfaction, and a passion for excellence, Yelo is poised for continued success in the years to come.

