Carrickfergus native leads £5million Home Bargains superstore launch, creating dozens of jobs and bringing big savings to her hometown

Home Bargains has invested approximately £5 million into its new store, ‘Carrickfergus 2’ which will be officially opened at 8am this Saturday (June 7).

As one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, Home Bargains is creating 79 new jobs in the local community with its new store in Carrickfergus, with 76 of these being new hires.

The new ‘Carrickfergus 2’ store on Shore Commercial Park, will complement the existing Carrickfergus store and over 600 outlets across the UK. Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.

Adrienne Wady, the new Carrickfergus 2 store manager, said: “I’m so proud to be opening our brand-new Home Bargains store in Carrickfergus, the very town where I grew up and still live today.

“Carrickfergus means the world to me, and to be able to bring something so positive to the community is a real honour. We are not only opening a store - we are building a team, serving families, and becoming part of the daily life for many residents within the community. It is exciting to be part of something that will not only offer great value to our local community but also provide job opportunities to those in surrounding areas.”

The 24,994 sq. ft store, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food. The Carrickfergus 2 store will also be home to a Home Bargains bakery, café and garden centre.

Adrienne Wady added: “We know times have been challenging with the increasing cost of living and we’re here to help make everyday life a little easier - and a lot more affordable, serving top brands at bottom prices. Whether it’s the weekly shop, a last-minute gift or just a friendly face at the checkout, we are here for you.”