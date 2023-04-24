News you can trust since 1737
Carryduff family invest over £3 million bringing 60 new jobs with new Eurospar store for the community

Mulgrew’s Food Hall, in partnership with the Henderson Group under the Eurospar brand, is officially opening its doors in Carryduff, bringing unrivalled products and services to the local community.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST

The Mulgrew family are making the investment into both the store and Carryduff itself and introducing 60 new jobs to the local area.

The new store will bring choice and value for shoppers with an extensive range of fresh and local produce in store with Mulgrews Butchery, fresh bakery, McAtamney’s ready meals, and a delicious deli and hot food offering for those on the go.

Mulgrew’s Food Hall will be marking the store’s opening on Saturday, May 20 with a ribbon cutting and a fun day for all the family from 11am-2pm, for those from the local community and beyond. Shoppers can enjoy a day full of sweet treats, goodie bags, face painting, and daring shoppers can even experience the thrill of Formula One racing in the Red Bull F1 Car Simulator in store.

Shoppers can also sample delicious food from the array of local products in-store, available from Thursday, May 18 to Saturday 20. The food sampling will include Mash Direct, Barista Bar Coffee, Denny’s, and Spar NI’s new range, The Kitchen, as well as a visit from Northern Ireland’s local chef, Ian Orr, who will be cooking up some delicious dishes.

The task of cutting the ribbon has been given to a local couple Gordon and Anne McMinn who have lived in Carryduff for over 50 years. Gordon and Anne will be treated like VIPs for the day, arriving at the new store in a limousine and receiving several gifts and treats throughout the day.

The staff and owners are looking forward to celebrating the grand opening with the local community.

“It’s a privilege to open our new store here in Carryduff”, explained Marcus Mulgrew.

“We are looking forward to many years of serving our local community, many of whom we already know so well, but we’re also looking forward to getting to know lots of new faces. We have so many plans for the years to come, both for the store and to give back to our community and many local charities which are close to our hearts, including Eurospar’s charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children.

“Our amazing new team of 60 are all excited about our official opening day at the end of May and can’t wait to get the community involved in our celebrations.”

Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group which owns Eurospar in Northern Ireland, added: “This new store and the amazing £3 million investment from the Mulgrew family will make a huge difference within the local area in Carryduff and we’re looking forward to seeing the store quickly become a central part of the community.”

Carryduff family invest over £3 million bringing 60 new jobs within brand new store for the community. Mulgrew’s Food Hall will be marking the store’s opening on Saturday, May 20 with a ribbon cutting and a fun day for all the family from 11am-2pmCarryduff family invest over £3 million bringing 60 new jobs within brand new store for the community. Mulgrew’s Food Hall will be marking the store’s opening on Saturday, May 20 with a ribbon cutting and a fun day for all the family from 11am-2pm
