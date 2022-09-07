The new Lynas Food Outlet is situated at Magowan West, Portadown in the former B&M store and will open to the public and trade on Thursday 8th September at 10am.

The firm. which very much prides itself on being a family firm, has already invested hundreds of thousands in the news store as well as in the community, creating 12 new jobs and bringing in local food producers to sell their stock.

The new store is open to everyone, from ordinary customers to trade customers. It has a warehouse feel with concrete floors. Bulk goods are on shelves and pallets. Fancy designs have been stripped back with savings being passed on to the customer. And while it has the feel of a cash and carry and it does sell to catering and other businesses, the store is very much open to the public, who can benefit from buying in bulk and therefore cheaper.

Ross Hill, Manager of the Portadown branch of Lynas Food Outlet with Emma-Jayne Cousins of Lynas Food Outlet at the new store in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From huge bags of popcorn to extra large boxes of washing powder and industrial scale tinfoil, the store has a fantastic array of goods. Their frozen section has bumper size bags of frozen chicken nuggets as well as large bags of frozen chips which are normally scooped up by the catering industry. This store is open to everyone so it is a chance for busy families to stock up in bulk on goods you use regularly.

-

-

Ross Hill, Manager of the Portadown branch of Lynas Food Outlet with Emma-Jayne Cousins of Lynas Food Outlet at the new store in Portadown, Co Armagh.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of our new Portadown store as part of our continued expansion in Northern Ireland. For a long time, I have wanted to open a Lynas Food Outlet in this area, and I am very happy to have found the right location in Magowan West”, said Andrew Lynas, Group Managing Director.

“We are excited to welcome the public and trade customers from the area into our unique shopping environment that ensures they get big, bulk and value products.

Now more than ever in the current cost of living crisis, the Food Outlet can help families with its bulk and value for money offering”.

Lynas Food Outlet, opened their first store in 2013 and now have 11 stores across Northern Ireland. The parent company of Lynas Foodservice began over 70 years ago from a fishmongers shop on a small street in Coleraine and has grown into the largest family-owned foodservice company in Ireland.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart with Emma-Jayne Cousins of Lynas Food Outlet at the new store in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Through its stores, Lynas Food Outlet offers hundreds of quality fresh, frozen, grocery and household products in bigger packs at wholesale value. Plus, the stores have their own Butchery Merchant meaning that each cut is hand selected by Lynas’ own Causeway Prime Craft Butchers.

Emma Jayne Cousins of Lynas Food Outlet explained: “Our motto is We do big. We do bulk. We do value. It is kind of like a cash and carry but for the general public. At Lynas Food Outlet we offer hundreds of quality fresh, frozen, grocery and ambient products in bigger packs at wholesale prices.”