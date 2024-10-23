Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Exciting new chapter’ as Pivotal and Sec Plus join forces

Leading cash services firm Pivotal has acquired GB based Security Plus + Limited (Sec Plus) to become the largest independent provider of cash management and ATM services across the UK and Ireland.

Headquartered in Belfast, Pivotal (formerly known as RMS Group Services) works with over 3,000 customers including many leading retailers, hospitality and financial institutions, providing secure Cash & Valuables-in-Transit services (CVIT), Cash Processing & Foreign Exchange services and ATM services across the UK and Ireland.

The purchase of Sec Plus represents a strategic decision by Pivotal to unite two long-established independent businesses and doubles the organisation’s current workforce to over 1,100 employees.

Terry Hughes, chief executive at Pivotal pictured with Tony Gee, chairman at Security Plus + Limited, announcing that Pivotal has acquired Security Plus + Limited to become the largest independent provider of cash management and ATM services across the UK and Ireland

Terry Hughes, chief executive at Pivotal, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Sec Plus team to Pivotal. We both have significant histories and a shared mission of excellence and innovation in supporting customers by providing unrivalled cash management alongside our expanding ATM platforms.

“This acquisition will enable us to boost our client service offering, and significantly increase our footprint across the UK and Ireland, driving our market share.

“The combination of our two strong customer bases coupled with our innovation and delivery of service excellence will ensure we can offer additional enhanced services to all our clients delivering optimum value for all our customers.”

Pivotal is the only service provider that provides a full suite of cash in transit, cash processing, coin, foreign exchange and ATM services across the UK and Ireland. Both the Pivotal and Sec Plus brands will remain in place for the immediate future, with an incremental programme of integration being delivered over coming months.

Hailing the new development and partnership, Tony Gee, chairman at Sec Plus, added: "This year marks my fortieth working at Sec Plus, and it has been incredibly rewarding to witness the company’s growth and success throughout this time.

“Joining forces with Pivotal marks an exciting new chapter for us.