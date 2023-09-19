Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland chilled and frozen food producer, TS Foods, is celebrating its 45th year of operation.

Started by Tony and Ann Steele in 1978, TS Foods is now run by their daughter Joanne Molloy (managing director) and son David Steele (operations director), with the third generation also now working within the business.

The company started life as a fish and chip shop (The Dolphin in Castlewellan), which is where Tony and Ann identified a gap in the market for retail chip-shop style pasties. These were met with unprecedented demand, and following their huge success, Tony and Anne developed an entire range of coated value-added products under Tony’s Chippy brand.

In 1983, they identified another opportunity to supply a new and innovative product to market, becoming the first food company in Northern Ireland to sell prepared fresh breadcrumb stuffing. Today, their Great Taste award-winning stuffings and breadcrumbs range continues to be the market leader.

Over the years, TS Foods have continually invested in the upgrade and expansion of their premises in Mary Street, Castlewellan, including extended warehousing capacity and increased production lines, to meet with increasing consumer demand, and to enable them to continually develop new and innovative products.

TS Foods retail brands include Tony’s Chippy, TS Foods Chicken and TS Foods Stuffing, and they count many major retailers amongst their customers.

TS Food’s David Steele, operations director, Ann & Tony Steele, founders and Joanne Molloy, managing director celebrate the company turning 45 this year. Established in 1978, TS Foods is one of NI’s leading frozen and chilled food producers, employing over one hundred people in the Castlewellan area

They also have an extensive foodservice offering, as well as making a wide range of own-label products for well-known retailers. In addition, they also fulfil contract manufacturing for other customers.

Their commitment to innovation, product quality and production best-practice means they have garnered an excellent reputation within the industry, not just here in Northern Ireland, but also in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.