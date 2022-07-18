Castlewellan Show: Pedigree sheep and cattle are stars of the show

The Co Down event hosted the 2022 Charolais Club National Show plus a number of inter-breed finals, including the Danske Bank/Northern Ireland Shows Association (NISA) Ewe Championship.

Frank Reid, from Ballynahinch, scooped top Charolais honours with his immense senior bull Brownhill Owenroe.

Championship judge Arwel Owens, from Welshpool in mid Wales described the four-year-old as an almost perfect example of the Charolais breed, adding: “The bull has everything: stature, breed character, tremendous presence and very good locomotion. He is not overly big but has excellent potential as a breeding animal for the future.”

The Inter Breed Young Bull Champion at Castlewellan Show 2022 with winning connections Jim and James Sloan, from Kilkeel

Mr Reid confirmed that Owenroe is currently running with a group of commercial cows on his farm at home.

“They have all been confirmed in calf,” he said. “The bull will also make a tremendous contribution to the development of our pedigree enterprise over the coming years.

“Taking semen from him will be part of the plan moving forward.”

Meanwhile, in the sheep rings, Co Down Charollais breeder Diane Christie was having what can only be described as a ‘perfect day’.

The winner (right) and runner-up in the Danske/Bank Northern Ireland Shows’ Association Championship. Holding the ewes are Amy Presho and Trevor Bell. Adding theircongratulations are Graham Furey, president Northern Ireland Shows Association; John Barclay, who judged the class plus Danske Bank’s Mark Forsythe and his son Jack

Her three-year-old ewe won the Danske Bank/Northern Ireland Shows Association (NISA) Sheep Championship. And, just for good measure, she took the runner’s up slot with another, equally eye-catching female.

The judge – John Barclay, from Ayrshire – described his champion as a perfect example of the Charollais breed.

“I couldn’t fault her,” he said. “The animal caught my eye as soon as she came in to the ring.”

Trevor Bell represented Diane Christie in the ring at Castlewellan.

He said: “The ewe has won six breed and two inter-breed titles so far this year. We are delighted with the progress that she is making.”

Approximately 700 sheep were entered for the various show classes at Castlewellan this year.

The pedigree Inter-breed beef championship at the event was won by Randalstown breeder James Alexander with his truly eye-catching Limousin heifer Jalex Riri.

James Little, from Carlisle, judged the Champion of Champions class at the event. He described the winning heifer as having tremendous length, great legs and exceptional hindquarters.

Mr Alexander is having a tremendous year with his pedigree Limousins. His group of young heifers all have tremendous potential for the future.

The dairy championship was won by the Fleming family, from Seaforde, with their eye catching Jersey cow Potterswalls Joel Glamour.

It has been a tremendous 12 months for Jersey breeding in Northern Ireland. Not alone has a selection of top cows from the Potterswalls and Clandeboye herds taken all the top show accolades but the footprint of the breed continues to strengthen at an exponential rate throughout the dairy sector.

Adding to the atmosphere of this year’s show was the tremendous turnout of visitors. And, of course, the excellent weather also helped.

Amongst the many people taking in the sights and sounds of the show was Northern Ireland’s farm minister Edwin Poots MLA.

He paid tribute to the vital role played by Castlewellan and the many other local agricultural shows held during the summer months.