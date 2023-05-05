News you can trust since 1737
Catalyst announces Platinum Partnership with Dassault Systèmes and Solid Solutions

Global leader in sustainable innovation Dassault Systèmes becomes the latest Platinum Partner to Northern Ireland’s Catalyst

By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th May 2023, 17:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:10 BST

Global leader in sustainable innovation Dassault Systèmes, in partnership with Solid Solutions, has become the latest Platinum Partner to join Catalyst’s growing Partnership programme.

The partnership with centres in Belfast and Londonderry will be pivotal in providing 3D Computer Assisted Design (CAD) training to members of all backgrounds in the Catalyst ecosystem, from students and younger people up to experienced entrepreneurs.

Providing value to start-up companies is a key mission of Dassault Systèmes, with the support of Solid Solutions, and this partnership with Catalyst will help foster the success of high-growth, high-potential companies by offering events, training, and new opportunities for collaboration.

Most Popular

Dassault Systèmes is a global software company that provides software solutions to businesses through its 3Dexperience platform. The company has 290,000 customers and 25 million users across 11 industries worldwide.

Solid Solutions, a partner of Dassault Systèmes, is one of the leading providers of Solidworks, an industry-leading CAD software, throughout the UK and Ireland. The company has a local office in Northern Ireland, employing 8 staff, alongside working onsite at Catalyst’s Titanic Quarter Innovation hub. They offer an array of CAD solutions to businesses, enterprises and education institutions, helping them design products and environments for real world applications.

As one of Catalyst’s Platinum Partners, Dassault Systèmes and Solid Solutions will also work with Catalyst’s other partner organisations to help grow the range of start-up and entrepreneur programmes.

Tim Kernohan, sales manager at Solid Solutions, said: “Solid Solutions is pleased to be partnering with Catalyst in continuing to support local entrepreneurs on their design and manufacturing journey. As a leading Dassault Systèmes Partner, we have established a track record of success across various industries and look forward to working with the members and team at Catalyst.”

John Kitchingman, EuroNorth managing director at Dassault Systèmes, explained: “A core part of our business for the last five years has been to assist new start-up programmes and companies. In this time, we have helped over 3000 companies, and it’s an absolute delight to see so many flourishing and driving success for their people and clients.

“Our collaboration with Catalyst, through our partner Solid Solutions, is a wonderful example of an innovation hub delivering incredible opportunities and for whom we wish tremendous success.”

Fiona Bennington, head of entrepreneurship and growth at Catalyst, added: “We are so thrilled that Solid Solutions and Dassault Systèmes have partnered with Catalyst to support entrepreneurs and innovators in our community. This relationship will offer us new avenues to upskill and equip entrepreneurs with the ability to try new things in an accessible way. I am looking forward to what we can achieve together.”

Tim Kernohan, sales manager at Solid Solutions, Joe Edwards-Broome, Northern Europe marketing manager at Dassault Systèmes, Niamh Griffin, head of community at Catalyst, Joe Wilson, partner relationship manager at Catalyst and Ciara Shorten, program marketing specialist at Dassault SystèmesTim Kernohan, sales manager at Solid Solutions, Joe Edwards-Broome, Northern Europe marketing manager at Dassault Systèmes, Niamh Griffin, head of community at Catalyst, Joe Wilson, partner relationship manager at Catalyst and Ciara Shorten, program marketing specialist at Dassault Systèmes
Joe Edwards-Broome, Northern Europe marketing manager at Dassault Systèmes, Joe Wilson, partner relationship manager at Catalyst, Tim Kernohan, sales manager at Solid Solutions and Ciara Shorten, program marketing specialist at Dassault SystèmesJoe Edwards-Broome, Northern Europe marketing manager at Dassault Systèmes, Joe Wilson, partner relationship manager at Catalyst, Tim Kernohan, sales manager at Solid Solutions and Ciara Shorten, program marketing specialist at Dassault Systèmes
