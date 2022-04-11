Caterpillar dispute escalates with union hailing impact of strike action

Striking workers mounted pickets at the factories in Belfast and Larne from early on Monday morning as a dispute over pay and proposed compulsory overtime escalated.

Caterpillar is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of construction equipment with plants across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

George Brash of Unite said he was pleased with the response to the strike call, but raised concerns at reports that some workers being brought in from GB may not have had sufficient training to operate the heavy machinery at the Larne and Springvale sites.

Caterpillar NI employees and Unite union members form a picket at the company's west Belfast plant on April 11. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“There has been a massive turnout at the picket lines and it is absolutely impacting on Caterpillar,” he said.

“We have heard nothing from the company whatsoever – no correspondence – but the only way it’s going to be resolved is if they get back around the negotiating table and make improvements on pay, or remove the threat of compulsory overtime.”

Commenting on a Novara Media report that some untrained staff from Great Britain may have been asked to volunteer to operate heavy machinery, Mr Brash said the union has asked the company to “confirm or deny” that claim.

“Again, no response from the company,” he said.

Mr Brash also said that any money spent on bringing workers across from GB “would be better spent trying to resolve this dispute and improving workers’ pay”.

The union believes the company has made an “insufficient” pay offer, which has been tied to a commitment to undertake compulsory overtime work.

However, a spokesman for Caterpillar said: “Caterpillar negotiated in good faith with Unite to reach a fair and balanced final agreement which would include a 9% wage increase effective April 1, 2022.

“The company believes industrial action should be avoided but is committed to maintaining operations at its facilities throughout the duration of the action.”

Mr Brash rejected the suggestion that a 9% increase was fair or balanced in that it falls short of the rise in the cost of living over the last two years.

“The 9% is split over two years. In 2021 it was 2.6% and in 2022 was 6.4%, so that is 9% over two years.”

Mr Brash added: “What they are proposing, and what they are calling reasonable is, in essence in the middle of a cost of living crisis, a pay cut for workers, and it has been resoundingly rejected.”