Founded by the Thomson family, the Ballymena-based company has created a brand of scented products using locally sourced raw materials and ingredients. The homemade handmade soaps and lotions, alongside beautifully fragranced soy wax candles and diffusers, are all inspired by the surrounding Causeway Coast and Glens of Antrim and capture the scents of the local area.

Gina took a leap of faith and turned her hobby into a business. Within just a few years it has flourished, creating two new jobs, and the company’s first standalone store in Glenarm Castle grounds. This move marks a significant milestone, with the business now poised to bring its unique offering to a wider audience.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has supported Causeway Aromatics and mayor alderman Gerardine Mulvenna recently visited the new store: “The expansion is testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of Gina. This new chapter brings forth exciting opportunities for both the business and its customers. Causeway Aromatics will now be able to cater to a larger market, providing its exceptional products to a more extensive customer base both online and to tourists who visit the Glenarm Castle attractions. I am delighted Council has been able to support Gina’s journey. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the business every success in the future.”

Gina has been supported through Council’s suite of growth mentoring programmes and ongoing engagement with business client manager, Ally McGarry over the past year.

Gina added: “To date, this support has allowed me to develop business contacts, grow my ideas and create a pathway which in time will move the company forward. We are incredibly proud to announce the expansion. We are excited to embark on this new chapter and look forward to bringing our outstanding offerings to more customers. We are extremely grateful for the mentoring support from Council and would highly recommend it to any small business within the Borough. Even having a chat with one of Council’s business client managers could unlock so many options - for us a simple chat with Ally helped us realise there was so much more support available to us.”