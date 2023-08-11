Pictured outside Bushmills Visitor Information Centre (l-r) Eoin Mc Connell Naturally North Coast and Glens, The Mayor Councillor Steven Callaghan, and Gina Doherty Council’s Visitor Servicing Team. Credit McAuley Multimedia

This pop-up shop will now feature in Visitor Information Centres (VIC) across the Borough, offering visitors and locals a chance to indulge in an exciting array of locally produced culinary delights.

Supported by Council, the initiative serves as an important platform for local makers to promote their produce and creative pieces, elevating the significance of our VICs. This partnership offers yet another compelling reason for both residents and visitors to explore the varied offerings within their local centres.

Bushmills Visitor Information Centre will host local produce sampling sessions during the much-anticipated Salmon and Whiskey Festival on October 7-8. This exciting event presents a golden opportunity to try a wide array of the finest local foods.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: “Our centres offer an already impressive array of handmade products and gifts, now expanded with Seasons of the Glens exceptional range of locally produced artisan foods.

“Well done to Council's Visitor Servicing Team who have successfully collaborated with Naturally North Coast and Glens CIC to bring this expanded offer to fruition, and I would encourage everyone to call into to their local VIC to support our artisan producers and shop locally.”

Shauna McFall, speaking on behalf of Naturally North Coast and Glens Community Interest Company (CIC), added: “We are a not-for-profit social enterprise set up to support artisan makers, producers, and artists, bringing communities together and revitalising urban and rural spaces through the delivery of our markets.

“The Seasons of the Glens pop-up farm shop, initiated in 2019, has played a pivotal role in bringing additional products from local makers to market. This service then expanded to include an online store, making our local produce accessible nationwide.