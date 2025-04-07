Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents of Coleraine and Ballymoney will soon find out if they live in an officially designated ‘holiday resort’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Causeway Coast and Glens Council are set to debate a request for holiday resort status for the two towns at a meeting of its Environmental Services committee on Tuesday, April 8.

In June 2024, Council received a request from supermarket retailer Lidl to consider designating Coleraine and Ballymoney as “holiday resorts” in order to avail of longer Sunday opening hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Article 6 of the Shops (Sunday Trading etc) (Northern Ireland) Order 1997 allows District Councils to designate any area within its district as a ‘holiday resort’.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council to debate whether to designate Coleraine and Ballymoney as 'holiday resorts'. CREDIT LIDL

In a designated ‘holiday resort’ area, large shops with a specified floor size can open at any time up to 18 Sundays (excluding Easter Sunday) between March 1 and September 30 each year. The designation exempts these large shops from the restricted Sunday trading hours of 1pm to 6pm on those 18 occasions.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council have previously designated Portrush, Portstewart and Ballycastle as ‘holidays resorts’ under the this legislation.