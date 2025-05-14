While the Bank of Ireland Group boasts a proud 240-year legacy, it was the Newry branch that led the way in Northern Ireland, opening its doors in July 1825

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As many banks close their doors, the Bank of Ireland is marking a remarkable milestone: 200 years of providing essential services to the Newry community.

While the Bank of Ireland Group boasts a proud 240-year legacy, it was the Newry branch that led the way in Northern Ireland, opening its doors in July 1825. Since then, it has played a vital role in supporting generations of individuals, businesses, and community organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To commemorate the bicentenary, Geraldine O’Hagan, senior bank manager at Bank of Ireland UK, welcomed Gail Goldie, CEO of Bank of Ireland UK, alongside members of the bank’s UK Board, local customers, businesses, and community representatives.

As many banks close their doors, the Bank of Ireland is marking a remarkable milestone: 200 years of providing essential services to the Newry community. Pictured at Bank of Ireland Newry are Stephen Cromie, owner and founder, Exact CNC (NI) Ltd, Edwina Flynn, President, Newry Chamber of Commerce, Geraldine O’Hagan, Senior Bank Manager, Bank of Ireland UK, Jacinta Linden, CEO, Bolster Community, Gail Goldie, CEO, Bank of Ireland UK and Steve Pateman, Interim Chair, Bank of Ireland UK

The event, which took place in Newry, featured a panel discussion with several notable local figures, including long-standing business customer Stephen Cromie, owner and founder of Exact CNC (NI) Ltd who has been with the Bank for over a decade. Others included Edwina Flynn, President of Newry Chamber of Commerce, and Jacinta Linden, CEO of Bolster Community—organizations that have been supported by the bank in recent years.

In her speech, Bank of Ireland UK CEO, Gail Goldie, reflected on the significance of this anniversary: “These milestones are a rare but important opportunity to celebrate our history while looking to the future.

"We are ambitious for our customers and the communities we serve. We continue to invest in services and improvements for our customers, and are ready to embrace the opportunities ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geraldine O’Hagan, senior bank manager, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the pride felt by the team in Newry: “Celebrating Bank of Ireland’s 200th anniversary is a very special and proud moment for us here in Newry. It’s been a privilege to welcome Gail Goldie, our CEO, our UK Board, our valued customers and representatives from our local community.