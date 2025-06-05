Celebrating record-breaking success: 338 NOW Group participants graduate at Belfast City Hall

On Wednesday, June 4, a record-breaking 338 participants from across Northern Ireland graduated from NOW Group’s training and employment academies during a ceremony at Belfast City Hall, making it the largest graduation in the organisation’s history.

Dedicated to supporting individuals with learning difficulties, autism and other neurodiverse conditions into sustainable employment, NOW Group’s academies provide training in key industries, with this year’s graduates being recognised for skills including hospitality, tourism, ICT, horticulture, retail, warehousing, catering, and cyber security.

Hosted by BBC’s Barra Best, the Graduation was attended by Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, along with NOW Group participants, their families, and NOW Group stakeholders.

Speaking about the NOW Group class of 2025, Maeve Monaghan, CEO of NOW Group, commented: “It’s a momentous occasion for our 338 graduates, their families and all the team at the NOW Group. It represents everything that we stand for - helping people who are neurodiverse, autistic or have a learning difficulty into jobs with a future.

Pictured (L–R) at the 2025 NOW Group Graduation Ceremony at Belfast City Hall are: Graduate David Ayre from Greyabbey, Co. Down; NOW Group CEO Maeve Monaghan; Lord Mayor of Belfast Tracy Kelly; BBC Weather Broadcaster Barra Best; and NOW Group Graduates Dearbhla Brogan from Omagh, Co. Tyrone, and Saffron Kernaghan from Castlewellan, Co. Down.

“This graduation is the largest we’ve ever held - a testament to the determination of our participants and the commitment of our team. The continued success of our academies shows that inclusive employment is not only possible - it’s thriving when the right partnerships are in place.”

Skills academies are a vital part of what the NOW Group delivers for people in Northern Ireland. In the past few years, NOW Group has expanded its services across the island of Ireland. Training and job programmes are now available in, Donegal, Dublin, Monaghan, Cavan, Louth, Meath and Galway, with the Dublin Graduation planned for September 2025.

Delighted to host the NOW Group’s class of 2025 at Belfast City Hall, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Tracy Kelly added: “The historic grounds of Belfast City Hall are a fitting location to host this record-breaking NOW Group graduation, celebrating the participants’ incredible achievements.

“These amazing graduates from all across Northern Ireland are shaping a more inclusive, dynamic workforce - and it’s inspiring to see our city at the forefront of championing accessibility and opportunity.”

Integral to NOW Group’s success is the role of industry, including its strategic partners and wider stakeholders, many of whom have helped the NOW Group to secure almost 400 jobs across the Island for its participants in the year 2024 – 2025.

Acknowledging the contribution of open-minded and progressive businesses and organisations, special awards were presented to key partners who have championed inclusive employment, including:

NOW Group Employer of the Year – The Ebrington Hotel

JAM Card Partner of the Year – Citi

NOW Group Supplier of the Year – Henderson’s Food Service

NOW Group Academy Partner of the Year – Belfast Met

NOW Group Council of the Year – Ards and North Down Borough Council

Now Group Strategic Partner of the Year – Deloitte

NOW Group Pro Bono Champion – Leaf IT

NOW Group Social Value Champion – Capita