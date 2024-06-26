Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danske Bank has been awarded the Gold Diversity Mark, becoming the first bank in Northern Ireland and only the second company to achieve the top accreditation for its commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Diversity Mark was founded in 2016 and assesses company commitment to diversity and inclusion across the UK and Ireland.

Danske Bank was awarded the Silver Diversity Mark in 2020 and has now received the gold accreditation following a review of its progress by Diversity Mark’s independent assessment panel.

Danske Bank has been awarded the Gold Diversity Mark, becoming the first bank in Northern Ireland and only the second company to achieve the top accreditation for its commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workplace. Pictured are Vicky Davies, chief executive of Danske Bank, Caroline van der Feltz, HR director at Danske Bank and Christine White, director at Diversity Mark

Christine White, director at Diversity Mark, said: "We extend our congratulations to Danske Bank on attaining the Gold Diversity Mark. This recognition is a testament to Danske’s unwavering commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within their organisation to benefit their colleagues. The rigorous standards and highly robust assessment process involved in earning this distinction further underscores the bank's dedication to creating an inclusive workplace where all individuals are valued and empowered.

“We applaud Danske Bank for setting a high standard in diversity and inclusion practices, and we are confident that their progressive leadership will continue to inspire positive change within the business community and beyond."

Danske Bank has made significant and impactful developments over the last four years, with the support of colleague volunteers from across the Bank, promoting allyship and designing programmes across four colleague networks focusing on gender, LGBTQ+, disability and racial equality.

Vicky Davies, chief executive of Danske Bank said listening and learning from colleagues is at the heart of the bank’s approach: “At Danske Bank we’re committed to ensuring that every colleague feels that they’re included, that they belong, and that their voice is going to be heard.

"I passionately believe that colleagues themselves have a lot of the answers when it comes to making their work a better place. Our colleague-led affinity networks are therefore a powerful driving force in our approach to be a more inclusive place to work, by challenging, educating and positively agitating for change for colleagues, for their families and for wider society. Accountability is so important and while it’s a continuing journey, being awarded Gold Diversity Mark provides valuable independent recognition that we’re making an impact.”

Caroline van der Feltz, HR director at Danske Bank added: “Diversity and inclusion is an intrinsic part of our culture and our colleagues can be immensely proud of this recognition.

“Collaboration has been key to fostering inclusion and belonging, alongside visible support from our Board, executive team and leaders across the organisation. One area where we’ve seen great collaboration is in the development of our suite of guiding principles which are designed to help colleagues thrive at every stage of the employee lifecycle - covering topics such as menopause support, reasonable adjustments, transitioning and working carers.

"The policies have been developed with input from colleagues and external stakeholders and this approach has been transformative for colleagues and for our business.”