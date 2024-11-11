Tuesday: Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr (BBC One, 8pm)

Paddy McGuinness is getting on his bike for an epic ride, Countryfile has already completed its annual ramble and people across the nation are dusting down their Pudsey Bears.

That can mean only one thing, of course – that Children in Need is happening on Friday. But it’s not the only programme appearing this week that aims to inspire viewers to dig deep in the name of the popular charity.

Ahead of the main event comes a celebrity edition of Alan Carr’s contest: “Interior Design Masters is always a bit of an emotional rollercoaster but this Children in Need special really brought the ‘feels’,” says the man himself. “It’s amazing what a bit of paint, colour, wallpapers and good old-fashioned enthusiasm can achieve. I literally can’t wait for the viewers at home to witness these magical transformations.”

So, what makes it such a tear-jerker? Well, it appears to have been inspired by DIY: SOS; those involved will be working for the benefit of the Sandwell Young Carers Project (SYCP), which supports youngsters in the West Midlands.

“The Children in Need Interior Design Masters special shows that interior design can change lives,” claims Carr’s regular sidekick Michelle Ogundehin, who will be judging the efforts of those involved with help from Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. “In truth, for me, this is the primary purpose of the profession, whether for an individual who wants to be happier and healthier to these amazing children who needed to be shown how absolutely worthy and valued they are. And we could do this by giving them beautiful spaces that reflected their needs, hopes, desires and dreams.”

Six celebrities are taking part in teams of two. Comedian Jon Richardson joins forces with model and TV host Leomie Anderson, comics Darren Harriott and Joanne McNally have been paired together, while ex-pop stars Martin and Shirlie Kemp also participate; here’s hoping the marital bliss of the last duo on the list won’t be ruined by a clash over paint colours as the battle commences.

“We are honoured to have been part of an incredible collaboration between Interior Design Masters and Children in Need, working on a project for such an important, but often forgotten, cause,” claim the Kemps, who are keen to point out they’re still on speaking terms. “We had an absolute blast making over the space and are excited for everyone to see what we designed!”

Each pairing must transform a room from top to bottom, with the winner being the one to have impressed Michelle and Laurence the most – and who knows, maybe a career change may be in the offing for whoever triumphs?

Whatever happens, it seems that a good time was had by all but, most importantly, those at the charity are as pleased as punch with the results.

“This makeover is going to make such a huge difference to the children we support and I’m so excited for everyone to see it,” says the charity’s CEO, Tracey Hawkins.

“BBC Children in Need funding allows us to support young people across the Borough of Sandwell and provides them with much needed guidance and vital support that helps them to thrive.”