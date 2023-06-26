Experienced store owners from Centra York Road in Belfast, Gareth and Tracey Beacom, have opened the doors to their second Centra, located on the Shore Road in Newtownabbey.

The 1,700 sq ft store and petrol forecourt is a welcome addition to the area supporting 12 jobs and combines convenience retail with an extensive food-to-go and grocery offering.

Centra Trackside which officially launched with a family fun day on Saturday is a fantastic amenity for the local community and on the go customers.

The comprehensive range includes a deli counter offering customers freshly made sandwiches and salads, or a selection of hot food to go. Shoppers can also enjoy a hot drink to go with the Frank and Honest Coffee 2.0 coffee dock which provides a wide selection of hot drinks and features 100% compostable coffee cups, plastic free coffee capsules and Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans, while a digital loyalty app offers customers a free coffee after earning ten digital stamps.

Store owner Gareth Beacom said: “We’re delighted to have opened the doors of our second Centra store. It will provide a convenient shopping and fuelling point for customers on the move as well as a great amenity for the local community. The team and I are looking forward to welcoming customers instore and providing them with a one-stop shop for modern convenience.”

The new store also features a Nicholls fuel forecourt with a 24/7 pay at pump service, along with car washing and laundry facilities and extensive parking, while EV Charging points will be installed. In-store services include PayPoint, Lottery and an ATM.

Aligning with Musgrave Group’s, (owners of the Centra brand) sustainability goals, the new store also features new LED lighting, energy-efficient refrigeration, and digital screens to reduce the store’s energy consumption and carbon footprint.

Pictured are Adam Beacom (retailer's son), Paddy Murney, retail sales director, retailer Gareth Beacom and Barry Holland, business development manager

Musgrave NI’s retail sales director, Paddy Murney, continued: “The new Centra store in Newtownabbey will provide the height of convenience and value for local shoppers. With the cost of living continuing to affect our communities, it’s clear that keeping household costs down is important to our customers. As part of Centra’s commitment to value, our shoppers will benefit from over 200 special offer items every week and over 300 cheaper own brand products. That’s on top of our Epic Deals on four big brand products every three weeks.”

Centra is also committed to supporting local suppliers, with Musgrave NI spending more than £160m on local food and drink annually.

Paddy added: “We work with more than 3,000 local farmers, partner with over 150 local suppliers and stock over 3,500 local products across our stores providing shoppers with the freshest produce and range of choice.”