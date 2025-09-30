Re-Gen joins an elite group of businesses honoured by Deloitte, with the Gold Standard award recognising the company’s innovation, strategic vision, and vital role in decarbonising waste across the UK and Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chief executive of Re-Gen, a leading Northern Ireland-based waste management firm, has expressed immense pride after the company was honoured at the prestigious Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards.

At a ceremony held in Dublin on Thursday, Re-Gen was among eight new recipients of the Gold Standard award, joining a network of 115 companies recognised by Deloitte for exceptional business performance in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notably, 25 of the awardees hailed from Northern Ireland, highlighting the region's growing reputation for excellence in private enterprise.

The chief executive of Re-Gen, a leading Northern Ireland-based waste management firm, has expressed immense pride after the company was honoured at the prestigious Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards

The accolade is awarded following a rigorous assessment process that examines each company’s strategic planning, governance, financial performance, culture, and innovation.

Joseph Doherty, CEO of Re-Gen, said the award was a moment of pride not just for him personally, but for the entire organisation.

He explained: “We are immensely proud to be awarded the Gold Standard by Deloitte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our 350 strong team in Newry and the innovation that drives us. We work in a hugely technical industry, but we ensure all our staff understand and work towards our mission to decarbonise the environment.”

Re-Gen plays a vital role in recycling black and blue bin refuse on behalf of councils across the UK and Ireland, using cutting-edge technologies at their state-of-the-art facilities.

Mr Doherty highlighted the importance of teamwork and a shared vision in the company’s continued success: "We do this by recycling black and blue bin refuse on behalf of councils throughout the UK and Ireland. I am delighted that Deloitte has recognised the dedication and innovation of our team and our vital role in such a complex industry."

Concluding, he emphasised Re-Gen’s ongoing commitment to excellence as the company grows: “We now operate two state-of-the-art recycling facilities in Newry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Blue bin refuse is processed at one facility specially designed to extract high quality recyclate which then re-enters the circular economy, and our new state-of-the art MSW (Municipal Solid Waste) site has been designed using leading technology and to accommodate future advancements.