Bank of Ireland Group plc has announced that Ian McLaughlin, chief executive officer of Bank of Ireland (UK) plc, is to step down from his position ‘to pursue an opportunity outside the Group’.

It is believed Mr McLaughlin has secured a top post at subprime lender Provident Financial, although this is still subject to regulatory approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myles O’Grady, chief executive officer of Bank of Ireland Group plc, said: “I would like to thank Ian for his strong track record as CEO of Bank of Ireland UK, where he has been pivotal in the design and execution of strategy. Under his leadership our UK business has been significantly transformed. I would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication in his role as CEO since 2019.”

The outgoing CEO of Bank of Ireland UK, Ian McLaughlin

Peter Herbert, chair of Bank of Ireland (UK) plc, added: “Ian has been instrumental in delivering a step-change in the performance of Bank of Ireland UK. During his time in role he has also strengthened the leadership team of the Bank. On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to wish him every success in his next role.”

Mr McLaughlin has been with Bank of Ireland Group since late 2019 and will remain in the role until later this year.

An internal and external recruitment process is now commencing.