Software firm MetaCompliance has announced its next phase of growth with Paris-based private equity business Keensight Capital, which has signed an exclusivity agreement to acquire a majority stake in the business.

This marks an exciting new chapter as MetaCompliance builds on its recent successes and accelerates its mission to deliver innovative cybersecurity and compliance solutions to global markets.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Londonderry, MetaCompliance specialises in cybersecurity awareness and compliance software.

Its platform trains employees to recognise and mitigate cyber threats while ensuring organisations meet complex regulatory requirements.

Over the past three years, MetaCompliance has more than doubled its size, expanding to over 200 employees and serving blue-chip enterprises and mid-market customers across Europe, the UK, and beyond.

​The transition follows a highly successful period of growth under the ownership of Tenzing, which has supported the business since 2021.

During this time, MetaCompliance expanded internationally through strategic acquisitions in Denmark and Germany, and enhanced its operational capabilities with the establishment of an offshore development centre in Portugal.

James Mackay, CEO of MetaCompliance. Credit: MetaCompliance

James Mackay, CEO of MetaCompliance, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Tenzing for their partnership, which has been pivotal in driving MetaCompliance’s growth and success. As we welcome Keensight Capital as our new equity partner, we’re excited to accelerate our mission and take the business to the next level with their expertise and support.”

​Milan Kellner, investment lead at Tenzing, said: “MetaCompliance is an exceptional business, and we are extremely proud to have been part of their success story. Our mission was to support the management team on their journey to becoming the European leader in Human Risk Management, and we’re excited to see their success grow further with Keensight.”

Jean-Christophe Cini, director at Keensight Capital, added: “We are excited to partner with James and the MetaCompliance team. As leaders in cybersecurity awareness training, they have already shown they can thrive in this fast-growing space. We can’t wait to support their next phase of growth.”

The acquisition is expected to complete in the new year subject to customary regulatory approvals.