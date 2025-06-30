Michelle Sherrard and Eamon McHugh, directors of Consulting Services - CGI, at the newly relocated Belfast Centre of Excellence in the Kelvin Building

CGI, one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has announced the relocation of its Belfast Centre of Excellence to The Kelvin, located at College Square East and the appointment of Eamon McHugh to lead the Belfast team.

These strategic moves reinforce CGI’s growth strategy and demonstrate its commitment to supporting digital transformation across Northern Ireland’s public services and broader industries.

By the end of this year the new office is expected to accommodate a team of 50 employees, many of whom are already supporting the design and delivery of Themis – the 20-year flagship business transformation programme for Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service.

The space offers flexibility to expand as the company continues to grow its footprint across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and follows CGI’s recent acquisition of BJSS, a leading UK-based technology and engineering consultancy, which also has a European office in Dublin.

“Since establishing our presence in Belfast in 2023, we have become a recognised leader in the IT sector, delivering innovative digital solutions to key public sector clients,” said Chris Shorthouse, vice-president, client engagement, Scotland and Northern Ireland at CGI. “This investment in our new office and in our senior leadership team marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy, enabling us to bring our global expertise to the Northern Ireland market in a more impactful way.”

Mr Shorthouse added, “We are actively pursuing new contracts in several strategically important areas and are committed to building long-term partnerships to meet the evolving digital needs of both local and global clients. Our immediate focus is to leverage our global expertise to deliver tailored solutions that address the unique requirements of the region.”

Speaking about his recent appointment Eamon McHugh said: “I’m delighted to lead CGI’s Belfast team at this exciting stage of its development. Drawing on my experience in technology consulting, I aim to support the delivery of innovative solutions that create genuine value for our clients. I look forward to welcoming more CGI partners to our new home in the coming months.”

