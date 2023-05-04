CGI, the global IT and business consulting services firm, has further outlined its Northern Ireland expansion plans at a stakeholder briefing in Belfast today (Thursday).

As previously announced in February 2023, investment in a Centre of Digital Excellence in Belfast will see the Canadian headquartered company add at least 50 NI-based roles to its existing UK workforce of almost 6,000, and over 91,000 worldwide. Significant progress has been made towards filling these roles and discussions are in place to create some additional graduate roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay McGranaghan, CGI senior vice president and business unit leader for Scotland & Northern Ireland, said: “We are excited to share more details about our plans and ambitions for NI, where we will continue to develop great local talent to help deliver world-class IT capabilities and solutions to meet the evolving digital needs. We will be collaborating with local universities, the wider research community and technology start-ups to develop exciting IP and ensure that while doing so, we deliver social value outcomes locally.

“At CGI we call our employees ‘members’, and most are shareholders in the company. This gives them the incentive to make decisions in the best interests of clients, take part in the continuous improvement of our company, drive their own careers, and ultimately benefit from a job well done. We also operate a metro-based model of working, meaning that our members live where they work, delivering projects that benefit local citizens while participating in and supporting their local communities. We are working with Business in the Community to ensure we replicate that model successfully in NI.”

Chris Shorthouse, vice president, client engagement, Scotland & Northern Ireland, added: “We expect CGI in NI to continue to grow, while positively contributing to the community and business ecosystem that powers the NI economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be tapping into the rich local talent pool to deliver digital excellence both on home soil and internationally, whilst also establishing a customer base here in Northern Ireland. This will focus initially on the public sector and CGI global customers who already operate in NI who can benefit from our global expertise and innovation.”