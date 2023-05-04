News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
9 minutes ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
2 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
2 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
3 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
5 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

CGI, the global IT and business consulting services firm, shares further details on expansion plans in Northern Ireland

Investment in a Centre of Digital Excellence in Belfast will see the Canadian headquartered company add at least 50 NI-based roles and discussions are already in place to create additional graduate roles

By Claire Cartmill
Published 4th May 2023, 14:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 14:02 BST

CGI, the global IT and business consulting services firm, has further outlined its Northern Ireland expansion plans at a stakeholder briefing in Belfast today (Thursday).

As previously announced in February 2023, investment in a Centre of Digital Excellence in Belfast will see the Canadian headquartered company add at least 50 NI-based roles to its existing UK workforce of almost 6,000, and over 91,000 worldwide. Significant progress has been made towards filling these roles and discussions are in place to create some additional graduate roles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lindsay McGranaghan, CGI senior vice president and business unit leader for Scotland & Northern Ireland, said: “We are excited to share more details about our plans and ambitions for NI, where we will continue to develop great local talent to help deliver world-class IT capabilities and solutions to meet the evolving digital needs. We will be collaborating with local universities, the wider research community and technology start-ups to develop exciting IP and ensure that while doing so, we deliver social value outcomes locally.

Most Popular

“At CGI we call our employees ‘members’, and most are shareholders in the company. This gives them the incentive to make decisions in the best interests of clients, take part in the continuous improvement of our company, drive their own careers, and ultimately benefit from a job well done. We also operate a metro-based model of working, meaning that our members live where they work, delivering projects that benefit local citizens while participating in and supporting their local communities. We are working with Business in the Community to ensure we replicate that model successfully in NI.”

Chris Shorthouse, vice president, client engagement, Scotland & Northern Ireland, added: “We expect CGI in NI to continue to grow, while positively contributing to the community and business ecosystem that powers the NI economy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We will be tapping into the rich local talent pool to deliver digital excellence both on home soil and internationally, whilst also establishing a customer base here in Northern Ireland. This will focus initially on the public sector and CGI global customers who already operate in NI who can benefit from our global expertise and innovation.”

Read More
Centre for Cross Border Studies not that impressed by the Windsor Framework
CGI, the global IT and business consulting services firm, has further outlined its Northern Ireland expansion plans at a stakeholder briefing in Belfast today. Pictured at the event are Jeremy Fitch, executive director, Invest NI, Lindsay McGranaghan, CGI senior vice president and business unit leader for Scotland & Northern Ireland and Ken Brundle, Canadian honorary consul for Northern IrelandCGI, the global IT and business consulting services firm, has further outlined its Northern Ireland expansion plans at a stakeholder briefing in Belfast today. Pictured at the event are Jeremy Fitch, executive director, Invest NI, Lindsay McGranaghan, CGI senior vice president and business unit leader for Scotland & Northern Ireland and Ken Brundle, Canadian honorary consul for Northern Ireland
CGI, the global IT and business consulting services firm, has further outlined its Northern Ireland expansion plans at a stakeholder briefing in Belfast today. Pictured at the event are Jeremy Fitch, executive director, Invest NI, Lindsay McGranaghan, CGI senior vice president and business unit leader for Scotland & Northern Ireland and Ken Brundle, Canadian honorary consul for Northern Ireland
Related topics:Northern IrelandBelfast