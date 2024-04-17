Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cross-border dairy processing co-operative Lakeland Dairies had a ‘challenging year’ leading to a £300 million drop in turnover to £1.4 billion in 2023 compared to £1.7 billion reported in 2022.

The co-op also reported a slump in operating profits from £28.7m reported in 2022 to £12.8m ‘before exceptionals’ last year.

Lakeland Dairies’ latest annual report release today (Wednesday) details that during the year, there were also one-off exceptional expenses as a result of workforce redundancy and facility restructuring costs of £12.6m. It is set to close its century-old creamery in Banbridge this June.

Lakeland Dairies reports 2023 financial results. Pictured are Niall Matthews, chairperson with vice-chairperson Keith Agnew and Colin Kelly, Group CEO, Lakeland Dairies

According to the co-op, it processed two billion litres of milk collected from 3,200 farmers in 17 counties across the island of Ireland last year.

And despite global market uncertainty nearly £694million was issued in milk payments to farmers throughout 2023 supporting economic development.

But Lakeland Dairies said in the report that its latest set of financial results had been heavily impacted by the “global dairy market collapse significantly influencing revenue and profit” last year.

Some 15% of its trade goes through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea where there have been repeated attacks on commercial vessels.

The co-op’s group chief executive officer Colin Kelly, continued: "2023 was a difficult year for the dairy industry. Nobody, from farmer to processor, was disappointed to see the back of a year that challenged us at all levels.

"Global markets collapsed, costs at farm and processor level remained stubbornly high, interest rates reached levels not seen for decades, and inflation impacted every one of us both inside our homes as well as inside the business.

"However, despite all these challenges, the financial strength of the co-op and our robust balance sheet ensured that we were well-placed to navigate this volatility. Our Revenues, EBITDA and operating profit before exceptionals all show a strong and resilient co-op.

"Notwithstanding these global trade issues, 2023 was truly a defining year for the co-op in our 130-year history, as we commenced our new strategy entitled Foundations for a Better Future.

"This strategy is focused on our business being fit for growth and embracing value-add opportunities that will benefit the co-op, our farmers and our people sustainably for the future. We are making strategic decisions that will benefit the co-op in the short, medium and long term."

Lakeland Dairies chairperson Niall Matthews, added: "In what was one of the most challenging years for the dairy industry, farmers and processors both demonstrated tremendous resilience in the face of enormous pressures. Whether it is inside the farm gate or at processing level, we are all committed to maximising efficiency to ensure that we were as lean as possible.

"Thankfully the global markets in 2024 have been more positive which is critical given the very challenging weather conditions we have endured since the end of 2023.

"At all times, we are fully committed to returning the best possible price to our farm families who do huge work producing world-class, safe and sustainable milk. This forms the bedrock of our 240 products which are enjoyed by customers and consumers in over 100 global markets.

"We paid out £694million in milk price last year which supports farm families as well as driving a balanced regional economy. The economic importance of the dairy industry cannot be underestimated.

"Given the recent market volatility as well as huge regulatory and policy uncertainty, it is more important than ever that we look to the future in a very strategic manner. Following rapid dairy industry growth and the expansion of milk production and processing over the past decade, the industry is transitioning from a supply volume perspective into more value-added product positioning.

"This is our key strategic focus as a Board and as a co-op. We are making very definite steps to move up the value-add chain to support the long-term operations of our farm families."

Lakeland Dairies reports in euro. Sterling figures are converted from euro at the relevant year-end exchange rate.