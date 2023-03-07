Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) is off to Canada and the United States of America on an international showcase to promote the advantages of doing ‘local’ business.

Presented in partnership with Dublin Chamber, ‘Advantage’ will see NI Chamber’s president, chief executive and senior staff travel to Toronto ( March 13-15) and Washington (March 15-17 ) to host a series of events and engagements with business figures, political leaders and key stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement approaches, the delegation intend to use renewed focus on the agreement as an opportunity to re-focus international attention on the island of Ireland as a place to trade with and invest in.

Gillian McAuley, president, NI Chamber said: “We are hugely excited about this trip and the doors it will open – it’s about helping to advance and grow our economy by showcasing the unique advantages of doing business here. Over the course of the five-day trip we’re planning to make important connections with stakeholders in both Toronto and Washington D.C.

“In partnership with our colleagues in Dublin Chamber, we have planned a series of high-profile engagements, where together, we’ll showcase the unique benefits of investing here thanks to barrier-free trade on the island, as well as unique access to both the GB market and the EU single market for goods from Northern Ireland. That unique trading position has such exciting potential – businesses want to start harnessing it and as Chambers, we’re here to support their aspirations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trip has been timed to coincide with the anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, which has particular significance for Mrs McAuley, who was born in NI before emigrating to Canada as a young child: “The 1998 agreement made returning home to NI a possibility for me – it was the catalyst which saw me make the move back in 2001. As a ‘returner’ I’m passionate about this place, its people and potential.

“During the trip, we want to celebrate the positive impact that the agreement has had on business and prosperity across the UK and Ireland, whilst also recognising the specific contribution which business and political leaders in the USA and Canada have made to that. In 2023, it’s vital that as businesspeople, we keep nurturing those international relationships.

“Northern Ireland is a gateway to two of the world’s largest markets. This trip is an amazing opportunity not only to profile the benefits of dual-market access to an international audience, but to share our aspirations to unlock green growth and profile why this is the ideal place for innovative companies to test new ideas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen O’Leary, president, Dublin Chamber, added: “Our joint trade mission to the US is an exciting opportunity to showcase the strong, enduring relationship between the RoI and NI, and our shared commitment to strengthening economic ties.“Together, we will demonstrate the vibrancy and innovation of our member companies, showcase the shared island of Ireland as a dynamic and attractive destination to invest in, visit and trade with, and prove the value and impact our Chambers deliver for our members and stakeholders.”