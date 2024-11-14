Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The essential economic, social, and cultural bonds that sustain Northern Ireland’s thriving relationship with American businesses have been celebrated at a pre-Thanksgiving event hosted by Belfast Chamber in collaboration with the US Consulate.

The American Business Celebration dinner - supported by Queen’s University Belfast’s Chief Executives Club, leading law firm Arthur Cox, and Invest Northern Ireland - took place at Riddel Hall to mark the successful transatlantic business partnership between Northern Ireland and the United States that was bolstered by the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

The event brought together industry leaders, government officials, and notable figures from the arts, business, and academia for an evening of panel discussions, dining, and networking.

Clare Guinness, chief executive of Belfast Chamber, said: “US investment has been instrumental in enhancing Northern Ireland’s economic landscape, with strong business partnerships contributing towards the innovations, opportunities, and prosperity shared by our two nations.

“Today, there are over 280 US-owned firms operating in Northern Ireland, employing nearly 31,000 people and representing half of our region’s total foreign investment. Outward investment has also made sure that this relationship is a two-way street.

“With thousands of US citizens employed by Northern Ireland companies and millions of pounds invested across sectors including construction, tech, health & life sciences and advanced manufacturing, Northern Ireland businesses are making significant impact in the US.

“The appointment of Joe Kennedy III as the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland has provided a tremendous boost to Northern Ireland’s socio-economic outlook, reaffirming our position as a collaborative partner on the global stage.

“This event not only celebrates the achievements of recent decades, but also looks forward to a future defined by resilience, growth, and shared values.”

Hosted by renowned broadcaster Jim Fitzpatrick, with contributions from actor and director Ian Mc Elhinney and live music by Donna Taggart, the event featured keynote speeches and panel discussions which highlighted Northern Ireland’s success in attracting US investment and enhancing global trade.

Representatives from prominent organisations including Allstate, Citi, FinTrU, Catagen, Diaceutics and Deloitte were in attendance, showcasing the depth and diversity of transatlantic investment and innovation in Northern Ireland.

Lynsey Mallon, managing partner at Arthur Cox NI, said: “Arthur Cox NI was delighted to support Belfast Chamber's American Business Celebration, an event that showcases the strong, collaborative spirit between Northern Ireland and the United States.

“As part of a law firm with a global reach, with offices in New York and San Francisco as well as in Dublin and London, we recognise the immense value of transatlantic partnerships and the opportunities they provide for businesses and communities on both sides of the ocean.

“This event provided a unique platform for industry leaders and other key stakeholders to come together, strengthen our connections, and explore shared ambitions for the future.”

The evening also highlighted the opportunities for US businesses in Northern Ireland which were opened following the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Anne Beggs, director of trade and investment at Invest Northern Ireland, said: “Northern Ireland’s longstanding partnership with the US has brought substantial inward investment and export opportunities to the region.

“With over 280 US companies calling Northern Ireland home, and the US being our second largest export market, our relationship with the US remains a cornerstone of our economic success.

“Over the last two years, Joe Kennedy III’s tenure as US Special Envoy has further strengthened these bonds, reinforcing Northern Ireland’s position as an ideal location for US investment and a source of truly world-class products and services.

“This event has been a great way to celebrate our shared history and the boundless potential for future achievements together.”

Professor Sir Ian Greer, president and vice-chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, added: “Wednesday night’s celebration was a testament to the enduring partnership between Northern Ireland and the United States.

“At Queen’s University Belfast, we were thrilled to host so many distinguished figures from the realms of business, government, arts, and academia, and to shine a light on their contributions to the strong ties between our two nations.