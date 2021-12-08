Chancellor ‘left till open for thieves to clear out’

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves told MPs “leaving the till open and unattended for thieves to clear out” would be a sackable offence for a shopworker, adding: “Yet apparently it’s acceptable for the chancellor of the Exchequer.”

But Rishi Sunak defended the government’s handling of business support during the pandemic and said fraud linked to the schemes had been reduced by a third, according to the most recent estimate.

Speaking at Treasury questions, Ms Reeves argued “waste” has been the “hallmark” of Boris Johnson’s government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rishi Sunak holding a digital Covid-19 Press Conference in 10 Downing Street, London.

She also highlighted reports that a “star chamber” is being established to crackdown on the matter.

Ms Reeves said: “Indeed, the government’s own accounts show that the incompetent way in which the business support schemes were structured meant that the chancellor has allowed fraudsters to walk away with £6.5 billion of taxpayers’ money.

“That would be more than enough to cut the basic rate of income tax by a penny in the pound, worth £370-a-year to basic rate taxpayers.

“So can the chancellor explain why quick electronic checks, such as cross-referencing with HMRC tax data, were not conducted before money was handed out and given this huge waste of taxpayers’ money, can the chancellor confirm he will be the first witness in front of his own star chamber?”

Mr Sunak said there was a difference between a one-off saving and an annual saving on a tax cut.

The chancellor added: “I am happy to tell her that actually in the most recent analysis from the independent adviser that estimate of fraud was reduced by a third because of the actions the government has taken, which is welcome news.”

Ms Reeves replied: “The chancellor might be relaxed about handing out £6.5 billion or perhaps it’s £4 billion to companies that didn’t deserve it, but we on this side of the House are absolutely not.”

She added it had been reported a £4.7 million loan was given to a business “founded just two days before it was handed the cash”, adding: “It shouldn’t be beyond the wit of government to get money to where it needs to go, to Great British business, without allowing fraudsters to steal taxpayer funds.”