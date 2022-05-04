Charity regulator opens investigation into the running of Green Pastures church in Ballymena amid turmoil among leadership

21/9/2017: Jeff Wright, the Lead Pastor at the Green Pastures Church in Ballymena, Co Antrim. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

The Charity Commission NI refused to divulge any further details about the “concern” which has been raised with it.

The news has emerged following claims that long-standing leader Jeff Wright has stood down as the church’s main pastor.

That news followed on from reports stating that eight members of the church’s executive team had quit (see sidebar).

The church has long had ties to Wrightbus, a company of which Jeff Wright was formerly a director.

In 2019, when Wrightbus went into administration, it emerged that the church had been given £15m by the business over a six-year period.

The Charity Commission told the News Letter last Friday that the church “recently” made it “aware of some internal governance issues”.

It had said: “The Commission is monitoring the situation and engaging with the charity but an investigation has not been opened at this time.”

Now the commission has told the News Letter: “The Commission is continuing to work with the charity and can confirm that a concern about the charity, Green Pastures, The People’s Church (NIC101855), has been opened.

“No further comment will be provided while the investigation is ongoing.”

No comment had been received from the church at time of writing.