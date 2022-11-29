Belfast’s Boucher Road showroom will be the only outlet for Lotus within Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland car retailer, Charles Hurst has confirmed an exclusive new partnership with iconic performance car brand Lotus.

It will see the company, which part is of motoring giant Lookers PLC, open a new state-of-the-art Lotus showroom at its renowned Boucher Road site.

Set to open its doors to customers in early 2023, the premier new showroom will be the only outlet in Northern Ireland for Lotus.

Designed to exacting standards, the Belfast showroom will benefit from a bespoke premium fit-out featuring the latest Lotus visual identity. It will also incorporate the latest technology to support the move to electric vehicles, plus a range of innovative features to provide customers with a high-end showroom experience.

With order books already open, the highly anticipated range of new and used Lotus vehicles available through Charles Hurst will include the all-new Lotus Emira sports car and the all-new and all-electric Lotus Eletre hyper-SUV.

With exceptional contemporary design and outstanding ride and handling, Lotus vehicles are known worldwide for their precision dynamics and agility, with core principles drawn from the highest level of motorsports.

The new dealership, to be staffed by Charles Hurst’s highly experienced team in performance and luxury car sales, will be the latest addition to the company’s already established collection of premium brands, including Ferrari, Maserati, Bentley and Aston Martin.

Proud to be partnering with the iconic British performance car brand, Jeff McCartney, group operations director at Charles Hurst, said: “The new Lotus dealership reflects our continued commitment and investment in elite car brands, consolidating Belfast’s status as the official home to the very best in luxury and performance motoring.

“Charles Hurst is extremely proud to partner with this first-class brand, which will provide another excellent offering to existing and future customers.”

Duncan McPhee, chief operating officer at parent company Lookers, explained: “The Lotus brand is synonymous with innovation, dynamic performance and cutting-edge technology, and we are thrilled to include it within our extensive portfolio of world-class motoring brands at Lookers.”

Delighted to be giving local people the chance to experience the high-performance vehicles first-hand, Geoff Dowding, executive director, sales and aftersales, Lotus, added: “The only way to truly understand a Lotus is to drive one, and we’re delighted that our partnership with Charles Hurst will give people across Northern Ireland the chance to do just that.

“The new showroom and the Charles Hurst team means we’re giving more people the opportunity to experience our high-performance vehicles first-hand.”

A Top 100 NI company for several decades, Charles Hurst operates across eight sites in Northern Ireland and two in the Republic of Ireland, representing more than 20 of the world’s top global car manufacturers, including leading premium and luxury brands.

Charles Hurst is one of the largest car retailers in Northern Ireland with around 20 showrooms in Newtownabbey, Belfast, Craigavon, Lisburn and Newtownards.

