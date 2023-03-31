The chairperson of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society has called for local politicians to restore the Northern Ireland Executive and begin the task of rebuilding the regional economy.

Speaking to 400 members and business guests at the Ulster Society’s annual dinner, sponsored by Danske Bank and MCS Group, Emma Murray called for devolution to be restored so that major challenges in health, education and the economy could be addressed.

The Society believes real leadership, and a shared vision was required for Northern Ireland to realise its potential.

Emma said: “This is the sixth collapse of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Since 1998 we have had almost 10 years without a governing Executive.

“Three quarters of our members believe that the Northern Ireland economy is either contracting or stagnant. Our members are also seeing an increase in the number of businesses facing financial distress.

“The business community wants to help our politicians in the task of rebuilding and resetting our regional economy on an upward trajectory.

“We want to see a plan that can transform the economy, fix our health service and fund our schools, colleges and universities. We need the skills to build the economy of the 21st century that we all want to see.

“All of us have to make Northern Ireland work. We want to be able to offer our children, and the next generation, political stability, investment, well-paid employment and a society free from violence.”

The speech highlighted the recent survey of local chartered accountants which identified the Northern Ireland Protocol, now the Windsor Framework, as a significant opportunity for Northern Ireland.

“Our members believe that the Northern Ireland Protocol, now replaced by the Windsor Framework, is a key opportunity for Northern Ireland in the years ahead, potentially providing a unique trading position for businesses here.

“There is a balance to be struck. Now is the time to put division behind us and to finally realise our potential.”

Providing entertainment for guests at the Ulster Society annual dinner were actress, comedian and writer Ruby Wax OBE, The New Brass Kings and the Belfast School of Performing Arts.

