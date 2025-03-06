The Boatyard Distillery named one of eight UK winners of the Sky Zero Footprint Fund: Local Heroes initiative, with the owner stating, ‘Sustainability has been part of our DNA’

The Boatyard Distillery, Northern Ireland’s only B Corp-certified distillery, has been named one of eight UK winners of the Sky Zero Footprint Fund: Local Heroes initiative.

As the Northern Ireland champion, the Enniskillen firm will receive a £20,000 TV advertising campaign to amplify their positive environmental impact.

The Sky Zero Footprint Fund: Local Heroes empowers small businesses making a difference in their communities by supporting their sustainability missions.

The Boatyard Distillery impressed the judges with its dedication to sustainability, ditching plastic, introducing refillable bottles and rewarding customers with reusable pouches for discounted refills – all while charting a path to carbon neutrality by 2027.

Through AdSmart from Sky, the innovative targeted TV platform, The Boatyard Distillery will reach highly targeted local audiences across a range of Sky’s channels, raising awareness of their quality organic spirits driven by sustainability and encouraging more consumers to drink responsibly in every sense.

Joe McGir, founder of The Boatyard Distillery, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be recognised and win the Sky Zero Footprint Fund: Local Heroes!

"Sustainability has been part of our DNA right from day one, and this opportunity means we can share our journey with even more people. It’s a huge step in showing how businesses like ours can make a real difference, and we can’t wait to bring our distillery story to life on TV.”

David Sanderson, director of AdSmart Local and Development at Sky Media, explained: “These winning businesses are raising the bar for sustainability, proving that it’s possible to make a positive impact while scaling your business. We’re immensely proud to support these local heroes by helping them reach the right audiences with targeted regional advertising, enabling them to share their inspiring stories and drive real, transformative change.”

This initiative is part of Sky’s ongoing commitment to contribute to a low-carbon economy and inspire positive change for the planet. It focuses on creating rapid change, from designing technology with energy efficiency and recyclability in mind to collaborating with partners and suppliers to drive system-wide change that protects both people and the planet. Through its TV platform, Sky is raising awareness of the climate crisis and mobilising others to take action.