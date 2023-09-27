“We hope that the whole team enjoyed their refreshing pint up at the top!”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff from Craigavon-based United Wines believe they have set a new record for serving the highest pint of Heineken in Northern Ireland, all in aid of the Northern Ireland Hospice.

A team of 15 staff from United Wines, one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland, took on the challenge to serve a pint of non-alcoholic Heineken 0.0, via a 5-litre mini keg, at the highest peak in the province as a fundraising event for the Northern Ireland Hospice.

The team successfully completed their mission and raised £2,500 in the process, which will be match funded by United Wines to make a grand total of £5,000.

United Wines marketing manager Andrew Hollywood, said: “We first started planning for our charity climb of Slieve Donard at the start of the year and have been working hard ever since in preparation for what was undoubtedly a very tough challenge.

“Being able to enjoy a refreshing pint of Heineken 0.0 at the top of Slieve Donard will live long in the memory for all of us and to be able to raise much needed funds for such a deserving charity as the Northern Ireland Hospice makes it even more special. We’d like to thank all of those individuals and organisations who helped with our fundraising.

“As a company we are committed to making a positive impact in our local communities and we are already looking forward to our next fundraising challenge.”

Record-breaker...The highest pint of Heineken ever served in Northern Ireland was a pint of non-alcoholic Heineken 0.0 (pictured) which was served at the summit of the Slieve Donard mountain in Newcastle

The United Wines fundraising team’s challenge began at Donard Forest and followed the Glen River and then the Mourne Wall to the summit.

The six-mile round trip took approximately four hours to climb to the top and three hours back down with all participants making it safely back to base.

Amanda Connolly, corporate fundraiser at Northern Ireland Hospice, added: “We are absolutely delighted that United Wines decided to take on this super challenge in aid of Northern Ireland Hospice.

“It’s only through the support of our local business community with fundraisers like this one that we can continue to provide specialist palliative care to people in the local community who need it the most!

“We hope that the whole team enjoyed their refreshing pint up at the top!”