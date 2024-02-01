Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A unique wild strawberry and elderflower gin from Wild Atlantic Distillery in Castlederg has scooped gold and been named the ‘Best Flavoured Gin’ in Ireland in the prestigious World Gin Awards in London.

Wild Atlantic emerged victorious beating more than 900 entries from 47 countries in 12 categories.

Tyrone business partners Brian Ash and Jim Nash, the owners of Wild Atlantic Distillery, were delighted when the judges selected their flavoured gin as Ireland’s best for its outstanding quality and taste.

“This is a tremendous start to the year for the business,” explained Brian. “The year ahead is going to be immensely important for us as we prepare for the launch of our whiskey, the first in the Derry region in more than a century. It’s going to be an exciting time for us and for all our whiskey club members.”

Jim added: “We are happy to say that not only did we win gold for the best tasting but our Wild Strawberry & Elderflower Gin we were voted ‘Ireland’s Best Flavoured Gin’, so double gold winners! What an incredible start to a year that’s plans to be an epic one.”

The global awards select and reward the very best in all internationally recognised styles of gin.

Brian (50) and Jim (54) have also produced a unique lemon-infused Irish vodka at the distillery, which began production in 2020, outside the small townland of Aghyaran, near Castlederg. Wild Atlantic is also gearing up for the development of single malt whiskeys in Tyrone.