Experienced chef and market trader John O’Hare of Lagan Ribs made his debut at Belfast Christmas Market in the grounds of the City Hall.

John, a trader at the iconic St George’s Market at Oxford Street in Belfast, was with a small group of local artisans among the food and craft traders from around Europe at the colourful event that’s t open to a few days before Christmas.

Other local traders included the hugely successful Melting Pot Fudge from east Belfast, Papas Minerals of Bangor which was doing great mulled wine and Belfast Bubble Waffles. Craigavon’s Foster’s Chocolates also attracted the crowds of shoppers.

Chef John O’Hare of Lagan Ribs

Among the traders were hot food takeaways serving pizza, paella, German hot dogs, burgers and hot chocolate and others selling everything from Italian chocolate, Kangaroo burgers and Belgian waffles.

John, who formed Lagan Ribs in 2018 with friend John Graham, had a successful career as a chef in bars across Belfast. He was delighted to be given the opportunity by the market organisers to switch his stall temporarily from St George’s to the City Hall grounds.

“The Christmas market organisers were keen to encourage more local traders, especially from St George’s, and offered us a pitch this year,” explains John. “We decided to take up the offer to see how our hot food and retail sauces would go down with visitors to the market."

John specialises in slow roasted pulled pork rolls that he marinades overnight and also makes spicy BBQ sauces from his own recipes. The flask sized bottles of rum and raisin, Irish cider and Irish whiskey sauces are especially popular with tourists at St George’s. He’s also developed flavoured rubs for meats for steaks and other meats.

John O’Hare of Lagan Ribs hasn’t been fazed by the chill at the market

“While we’ve been thinking about the Christmas market for some time because of its popularity with shoppers we’ve been reluctant to take the step because our pitch at St George’s has been so successful over the years. We’ve also been encouraged there due to the revival in international tourists especially with the return of the big cruise liners to Belfast,” he explains.

He’s already been encouraged by tourists visiting the Christmas market over the past week.

“I’ve noticed quite a few European and Asian visitors buying my hot rolls and retail sauces since I set up my pitch last Sunday,” he continues. “As is always the case, thousands of locals have been supporting the market.”

He expects to do good business especially with his sizzling and tasty rolls due to the plummeting temperatures.

“I am well used to the chill at St George’s,” he says. “Our pitch there can get really chilly due to its position close to the main entrance. I wrap up well for St George’s and I am doing exactly the same for the City Hall. The heat from the small cooker I use for keeping the ribs warm will also help take the chill from the air.

“The craic talking to shoppers about the products and the business also helps to take my mind of the weather. Meeting people and talking to them about my food is one of the aspects of market trading that I really do enjoy. It’s what markets are all about."

He’s also keen to see approaches used by other traders to win sales.

Interestingly, two of the other local traders, Melting Pot Fudge and Papas Minerals, which have become regular features at the Christmas market, began their businesses at St George’s.

John continues: “We’ve gained some worthwhile business for our gourmet BBQ sauces from outside Northern Ireland would love to grow this over the next few years. The event at the City Hall could help towards this goal by increasing awareness of the sauces.”

He set up Lagan Ribs largely as a retirement occupation. “I really didn’t see myself giving up working with food altogether,” he says. “I always wanted to go into business for myself and had been talking with John Graham about doing something together in food. He was also very keen to do something creative in catering, a business we both knew well and loved working in”.

They subsequently set up their novel business venture in a small unit in Verner Street alongside St George’s.