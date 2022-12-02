Diners at the Lighthouse Bistro in Whitehead are now enjoying supersized root vegetables from a unique collaboration between the chef/restaurant owner Joni Lutzman and a local farm committed to innovative growing technology.

Originally from Finland, Joni, who has vast experience gained working in restaurants there and in other parts of Europe, is working with Carrick farmer Christopher Dobbs on growing seasonal vegetables using the latest biodynamic techniques - organic farming that bans the use of fertilisers, pesticides and herbicides on soil and plants.

Joni and wife Erica, who own the successful restaurant, a Taste of Ulster member, on Whitehead’s impressive and colourful Victorian promenade, both share a passion for local food. They opened the bistro in 2018 with menus featuring the best of Northern Ireland produce especially fresh fish, other seafood from local fishermen, meat and dairy.

Joni, a highly experience chef, explains the farm collaboration: “I was approached last year by Christopher Dobbs, who was starting up farm business outside Carrickfergus, about working on farm-to-plate vegetables specifically for the restaurant sector here. This has included speciality vegetables such as wild garlic, rhubarb, Jerusalem artichokes, celeriac, baby carrots, parsnips, cabbages, broccoli, kale and beetroot.”

The talented chef is already using the new vegetables on menus and in his popular pasta classes in which students have been using the wild garlic pesto in freshly made ravioli.

Joni continues: “We’ve worked to develop larger vegetables for chefs. The large size of the root vegetables is proving to be ideal for restaurants because they are easier for chefs to cook with. They can be cut to whatever size is preferred for roasting and plate presentation. We’ve had huge parsnips, for instance, weighing one kilo and measuring a huge 35 centimetres.

“The superior texture of the larger vegetables is also perfect for purees I use to accompany duck, chicken and seafood dishes and is very much appreciated by our customers who have been giving us wonderful feedback.

Fresh kale harvested from the farm

“This is down to both our own culinary expertise and also to the innovative farming techniques of Christopher using biodynamic and chemical-free farming practices and especially his own compost.

“In Finland, we forage a lot over summer and use locally grown vegetables which are readily available to buy everywhere. So, for me as a chef to have an understanding farmer with a pioneering vegetable farm in close proximity to our restaurant is just excellent.”

Joni continues that the restaurant also benefits from Sandra’s Fruit and Veg in Whitehead “which has been able to source some speciality vegetables for us at very short notice”. The restaurant also sources vegetables from Source Grow in Armagh, another start-up.

The bistro, driven by the enterprising husband and wife team, has been recovering steadily from the challenges of the pandemic lockdowns and is now gearing up to meet new issues, such as rising energy costs, from the developing economic recession.

A range of vegetables grown without fertilisers

“While we are keeping a close watch on all our costs we’ll still continue to provide top quality food using ingredients from the best local suppliers. This is what our business is all about,” he says.

Setting up a quality restaurant had been an ambition that Joni and Erica shared.

They achieved it in 2018 by converting an former takeaway into a plush and welcoming eatery.

“We couldn’t resist when such a fantastic location for a seaside bistro became available. We had been looking for a suitable place to start up our own hospitality business around the area. Within a two-minute walk from the train station, it’s so close to Whitehead’s Victorian promenade, famous pastel-coloured seafront houses and stunning Blackhead lighthouse and coastal path,” he continues.

Joni and wife Erica of Lighthouse Bistro in Whitehead

The best produce has long been sourced from local farmers, fishermen and other suppliers for Joni to use his skills and knowledge to allow the flavours to come through in the simplicity of preparation. They take pride in that all dishes are made from scratch. This includes fresh pasta, bread and their signature Carrickfergus Blossom Honey ice cream, as well as smoking and pickling meat, fish and vegetables.

“We prefer local food because its fresher, nutritious and helps employment here. Northern Ireland food and drink is world class, and we enjoy working with local producers on the development of existing foods and the creation of innovative product such as the larger vegetables from our farm supplier in Carrickfergus.”

