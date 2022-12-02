Chef Joni in Carrick farm linkup for 'enormous' range of vegetables
Lighthouse Bistro in Whitehead offers supersized root vegetables thanks to farm-to-plate innovative growing technology
Diners at the Lighthouse Bistro in Whitehead are now enjoying supersized root vegetables from a unique collaboration between the chef/restaurant owner Joni Lutzman and a local farm committed to innovative growing technology.
Originally from Finland, Joni, who has vast experience gained working in restaurants there and in other parts of Europe, is working with Carrick farmer Christopher Dobbs on growing seasonal vegetables using the latest biodynamic techniques - organic farming that bans the use of fertilisers, pesticides and herbicides on soil and plants.
Joni and wife Erica, who own the successful restaurant, a Taste of Ulster member, on Whitehead’s impressive and colourful Victorian promenade, both share a passion for local food. They opened the bistro in 2018 with menus featuring the best of Northern Ireland produce especially fresh fish, other seafood from local fishermen, meat and dairy.
Most Popular
Joni, a highly experience chef, explains the farm collaboration: “I was approached last year by Christopher Dobbs, who was starting up farm business outside Carrickfergus, about working on farm-to-plate vegetables specifically for the restaurant sector here. This has included speciality vegetables such as wild garlic, rhubarb, Jerusalem artichokes, celeriac, baby carrots, parsnips, cabbages, broccoli, kale and beetroot.”
The talented chef is already using the new vegetables on menus and in his popular pasta classes in which students have been using the wild garlic pesto in freshly made ravioli.
Joni continues: “We’ve worked to develop larger vegetables for chefs. The large size of the root vegetables is proving to be ideal for restaurants because they are easier for chefs to cook with. They can be cut to whatever size is preferred for roasting and plate presentation. We’ve had huge parsnips, for instance, weighing one kilo and measuring a huge 35 centimetres.
“The superior texture of the larger vegetables is also perfect for purees I use to accompany duck, chicken and seafood dishes and is very much appreciated by our customers who have been giving us wonderful feedback.
“This is down to both our own culinary expertise and also to the innovative farming techniques of Christopher using biodynamic and chemical-free farming practices and especially his own compost.
“In Finland, we forage a lot over summer and use locally grown vegetables which are readily available to buy everywhere. So, for me as a chef to have an understanding farmer with a pioneering vegetable farm in close proximity to our restaurant is just excellent.”
Joni continues that the restaurant also benefits from Sandra’s Fruit and Veg in Whitehead “which has been able to source some speciality vegetables for us at very short notice”. The restaurant also sources vegetables from Source Grow in Armagh, another start-up.
The bistro, driven by the enterprising husband and wife team, has been recovering steadily from the challenges of the pandemic lockdowns and is now gearing up to meet new issues, such as rising energy costs, from the developing economic recession.
“While we are keeping a close watch on all our costs we’ll still continue to provide top quality food using ingredients from the best local suppliers. This is what our business is all about,” he says.
Setting up a quality restaurant had been an ambition that Joni and Erica shared.