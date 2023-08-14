Deane and Decano on Belfast’s Lisburn Road is to close at the end of August in a strategic business move by the company not to renew the lease on the premises, following a proposed unsustainable rent hike.

The decision has enabled an overall review of the business and an opportunity to reimagine and reshape the Deanes offering and includes plans to expand the current City Centre business to reflect changing customer demands across the Hospitality Industry.

Commenting on the decision chef proprietor, Michael Deane, said: “Throughout our past 26 years in business in Belfast we have had to be agile in our response to the demands of our customers and to market influences. Thankfully this has underpinned the sustainability and success of our business throughout all that time.

“Right now the circumstances require progressive thinking and decisiveness: and so, we have come to the conclusion that it’s in the best interests of the continued success of the business not to renew this lease on the Lisburn Road and focus our energies on further developing the dining experience at our Howard Street premises in the City Centre as well as our restaurant and bar, Deanes At Queens in the University Quarter.”

The owners would like to take the opportunity to thank their loyal Deane and Decano customers for their support over the years and look forward to continuing to welcome them at Deanes at Queens and the three restaurants at Deanes Howard Street.