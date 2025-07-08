Announcing the development are, from left, Tony O'Hare (McCreanor Company Architects), Michael McDonnell (Choice Group chief executive) and Fearghal O'Hara (Newpark Homes)

A disused site located in the heart of Lurgan town is to be rejuvenated by one of Northern Ireland’s largest housing providers as part of an investment totalling more than £5 million.

Newpark Homes, in partnership with contractors Martin O’Connor Contracts and McCreanor Company Architects, will deliver the residential development in the Victoria Street area which marks a substantial investment and will help bring much-needed new homes to the area.

At a cost of £2.84 million, the first phase of the exciting project is due to be finalised by June 2026, and will deliver sixteen high-quality, three-person, two-bedroom properties. Phase 2 will add a further ten homes, including eight, three-bedroom homes for five-person families, and two wheelchair-accessible, two-bedroom bungalows at a total cost of £2.2 million.

Michael McDonnell, Choice Group chief executive, said: “We are pleased to announce plans for this exciting and important development in Lurgan, in partnership with Newpark Homes, Martin O’Connor Contracts, and McCreanor Company Architects.

“Once completed, the scheme is going to help transform an underused site into a thriving residential community by offering modern and energy-efficient homes for individuals and families. At the same time, it will help tackle the growing demand for housing in the area.”

This latest investment from Choice coincides with ambitious plans recently announced by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to regenerate key linkages within Lurgan, turning relatively neglected spaces into vibrant urban townscape.

The location of the Victoria Street site is close to local amenities, primary and secondary schools, leisure facilities, restaurants and shops, with these all within walking distance. Regular bus services will also provide quick and easy connections to neighbouring towns.

Michael added: “This is a significant investment in a development that has been carefully designed with the help of our partners to reflect the needs of the community and modern accessibility standards, ensuring a mix of housing that is inclusive and sustainable.”

The Victoria Street scheme in Lurgan is the second to be announced by Choice in the space of a few weeks and follows news of a £2.7 million investment in Ballymoney town’s Greenage Cottages development. That build will consist of twelve, two-bedroom units; three, one-bedroom own door apartments; and one, two-person apartment that offers wheelchair-friendly access.