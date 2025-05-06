Choice launches framework to enhance planned maintenance
Tailored specifically for Choice, and with an estimated value of £6 million per annum, the framework marks a new and exciting chapter in its asset management strategy for a two-year period. The services to be provided include kitchen and bathroom replacements along with redecoration, roof, and door/window replacements.
To ensure both effective geographic coverage and service delivery, the framework’s been divided into regional lots for Northern Ireland: those in the ‘North’ will be maintained by Hetherington Painting and Building Contractors, while those in the ‘South’ are the responsibility of Bell Group.
As part of the agreement, Choice has the option to extend the initial two-year period for a further twenty-four months, with this offering consistency – and flexibility – in delivery.
Andrew Lamont, Choice Housing’s Head of Planned Maintenance, said: “This new framework represents a major investment in the quality and sustainability of our homes.
“By working with trusted suppliers who understand our tenants’ needs and the local landscape, we are confident this approach will support better outcomes for people and communities.
“The multi-supplier framework supports our long-term commitment to maintaining high-quality homes and deliver improved value for money for tenants and stakeholders alike,” he added.
Projects assigned as part of the new framework began at the start of April, with initial work involving Bell Group. Hetherington Painting and Building Contractors, meanwhile, are due to start work at sites in the northern half of the province in the next couple of months.
Colin Bunting, Bell Group’s Operations Director, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to Choice Housing’s multi-supplier framework. This partnership is a significant milestone for Bell/CB Contracts, and we are excited to bring our expertise to the region.
“We look forward to working collaboratively with Choice Housing to deliver high-quality projects and contribute to the continued growth and development of the local community.”
Welcoming the announcement, Bosco Lyons, a Senior Quantity Surveyor atHetherington Painting and Building Contractors (HPABC), added: “We are pleased to officially commence works with Choice on the Planned Maintenance Framework.
“Our shared goal is to work closely together to achieve excellence and high standards, ensuring improvement and significantly change for the community. We are confident that by cooperating and collaborating closely, we can achieve success with this contract.”