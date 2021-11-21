Christmas market returns to Belfast City Hall: what are opening times and Covid requirements?

Pacemaker Press 21/11/21 Belfast's Christmas Market opened on Saturday after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Situated in the grounds of Belfast City Hall, all visitors will need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The Belfast City Hall Christmas market has opened, after being cancelled in 2020.

The gates opened on Saturday, and the market will run until December 23.

It has run annually since 2004, made up of beer tents plus scores of wooden chalets selling gifts and food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pacemaker Press 21/11/21 Belfast's Christmas Market opened on Saturday after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Situated in the grounds of Belfast City Hall, all visitors will need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Organisers say visitors “may be asked to provide” a Covid passport, proof of vaccination, or evidence of a negative Covid test.

It is open until 6pm on Sunday, 8pm Monday to Wednesday, and 10pm all other days.

__________________________

Pacemaker Press 21/11/21 Belfast's Christmas Market opened on Saturday after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Situated in the grounds of Belfast City Hall, all visitors will need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

__________________________

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.