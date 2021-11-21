Christmas market returns to Belfast City Hall: what are opening times and Covid requirements?
The Belfast City Hall Christmas market has opened, after being cancelled in 2020.
The gates opened on Saturday, and the market will run until December 23.
It has run annually since 2004, made up of beer tents plus scores of wooden chalets selling gifts and food.
Organisers say visitors “may be asked to provide” a Covid passport, proof of vaccination, or evidence of a negative Covid test.
It is open until 6pm on Sunday, 8pm Monday to Wednesday, and 10pm all other days.
