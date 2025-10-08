Christmas roadworks embargo in Belfast brought forward to keep traffic moving

​The Christmas roadworks embargo is set to be brought forward by two weeks in Belfast city centre to keep traffic moving.

Infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins said it will cover all non-essential roadworks on key arterial routes from November 10 to January 2 2026.

She said the move will keep traffic flowing in the approach to the festive season to help support retailers and the hospitality sector.

Meanwhile, the roadworks embargo in other major towns and cities across Northern Ireland will operate from November 24 to January 2 2026 .

Ms Kimmins said she has listened to those in the business and hospitality sector.

"Belfast is a thriving city where people come to work, shop and socialise, and like all major cities we can expect more traffic as we head into the autumn and winter months," she said.

"My department and those who do business in the city centre share a common goal - to keep Belfast moving as the city gets busier in the run-up to Christmas, and discussions have been ongoing throughout the year about the practical steps we can all take to achieve that.

"I have listened carefully to the business and hospitality sector and have decided to bring the roadworks embargo forward by two weeks to November 10, when the festive season will be getting into full swing.

"While delivering key infrastructure projects is essential for helping to build our economy, I also recognise the need to strike a balance between continued development and the needs of the public and our business and hospitality sectors who rely on them, especially at this important time of year."

The move is among a number of measures in the Keep Belfast Moving strategy which will also see an extension to operating hours for some bus lanes.

This will apply from Monday November 3 to bus lanes on the Ormeau Road, Lower Lisburn Road and Malone Road to operate from 7.30-9.30am and from 3.30-6.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Ms Kimmins said the aim is to provide more reliable public transport services across the network by allowing buses to avoid the worst impacts of traffic congestion.

"Signs to alert the public to the new bus lane times will be erected in the coming weeks and I would urge road users to exercise caution and avoid parking or driving in the bus lanes as they get used to the new arrangements," she said.

"It is vital that traffic flow around the city is maintained during this busy period.