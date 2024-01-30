Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has welcomed the recent announcement by the DUP to return to the Northern Ireland Executive, contingent upon reaching an agreement with the UK government.

CIH underscores the significance of this political breakthrough, particularly in the context of the pressing housing crisis in Northern Ireland. High waiting lists for social housing, coupled with the challenges of housing and energy affordability, have created an urgent need for comprehensive and effective solutions.

In a statement, Justin Cartwright, CIH national director for Northern Ireland called on leaders for ‘swift legislative action in the UK Parliament to solidify the terms of the agreement and enable the timely return of the Executive’.

He continued: “The Executive plays a pivotal role in addressing critical housing issues that directly impact the lives of people in Northern Ireland.

"We believe that the return of the DUP to power-sharing, with a commitment from the UK government, is a positive step towards finding collaborative and sustainable solutions to housing challenges.

“As we navigate through the cost of living crisis, where individuals and families struggle with the affordability of housing and energy, it is imperative that our political leaders work together to implement policies and initiatives that alleviate these burdens.