Circle K announces fuel discount at 44 Northern Ireland service stations today only!
Circle K has announced a three-hour fuel price slash for customers across Northern Ireland today (Thursday, February 2).
As a thank you to its customers, Circle K, Ireland’s leading convenience and fuel retailer, is very excited to announce details of a special fuel discount.
From 1-4pm today (Thursday), the price of its premium miles and milesPLUS fuel will be reduced by 20p a litre at 44 participating Circle K Express service stations across Northern Ireland.
Commenting on the promotion, Derek Nolan, senior retail director of operations (Dealer & Franchise) at Circle K Ireland said: “After the success of our recent fuel discount in the Republic of Ireland, we wanted to extend the gesture to our customers in Northern Ireland too. At Circle K, our customers are at the centre of everything we do, and we want to say thank you to all with today’s fuel promotion.”
To view a full list of participating Circle K sites, please visit here.