CITB NI and SERC get ready for SkillBuild NI 2025 regional competition

The Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) in partnership with South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has announced the SkillBuild NI 2025 regional competition.

The annual competition will take place on Tuesday May 20, at South Eastern Regional College’s Downpatrick Campus. The annual competition is a search for the top performers within construction apprenticeship and traineeship programmes from across Northern Ireland and a showcase of the wealth of talent, professionalism, and the brightest recruits throughout the industry.

The brightest recruits and top performers within construction apprenticeship and traineeship programmes from across Northern Ireland, will compete against each other to win in categories ranging from brickwork to wall and floor tiling. The competition is designed to test skills, technique, ability within tight timeframes, and identifies the top performers in 11 different trade areas.

Supported by Department for the Economy, local suppliers and local construction companies, the competition provides an opportunity to showcase the high level of skills and the impressive talent within the workforce, as well as raising the status and standards of professional and technical education and training.