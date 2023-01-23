Now proud sponsors of W5’s In Our Nature Zone, this partnership highlights Citi’s global and local commitment to achieving a net zero economy.

W5’s ‘In Our Nature’ zone allows children (and adults) to explore the diverse and beautiful landscapes of Northern Ireland with fresh water, rocky coastlines, and agricultural woodlands. The digitally-enabled ‘captivating exhibition zone’ aligns with Citi’s wider ESG agenda and purpose of helping to find solutions to the world’s toughest challenges. Citi is working to address ever-changing realities around the world, with the objective of helping address society’s challenges including transition to low-carbon future.

Commenting on this local partnership which reflects Citi’s global ESG focus Leigh Meyer, site head of Citi Belfast, said: “We believe that global financial institutions like Citi have the opportunity and the responsibility to play a leading role in helping to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

“We are committed to investing in the local communities in which we are based to catalyse positive social impact.”

Citi and W5 both play an important role in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter. The area attracts thousands of visitors each day including Citi’s growing Belfast-based team, families, school groups and children from Northern Ireland and further afield, who also visit W5 in pursuit of interactive discovery opportunities. The hands-on and immersive experience offers a rich and unique learning environment for all in its interactive zones and exhibition areas.

Commenting on the sponsorship by Citi of the In Our Nature Zone, Victoria Denoon, head of W5 Experience, explained: “At W5, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact and proud to work alongside like-minded, forward-thinking businesses. W5’s ‘In Our Nature’ zone brings the great outdoors to life through digital exhibitions that both adults and children can get involved in. Through these exhibitions, our visitors can learn of the different challenges our world is facing and how we can overcome these to live a more sustainable life.”

Citi’s wider community-focused agenda in Northern Ireland for 2023 will include promoting sustainable practices for businesses and consumers alike, supporting local charities and continuing to grow diversity and inclusion within its expanding team.

