City centre 6-storey property - now Waterstones and DV8 - goes on market for £13.3 million

A release from Ben Turtle, Director, and Head of Savills NI, says the 6-storey building 49-51 Donegall Place & 42-46 Fountain Street has today been placed on the market with a guide price of £13.3m.

Located in the heart of Belfast city centre, the property extends to 68,534 sq. ft. and is let to a number of tenants, including A&L Goodbody, ESO Solutions, DV8 and Waterstones.

They add that the property generates 'a gross rental income of £948,126 per annum and a net income of £921,828 per annum'.

The ground floor of the building comprises two retail units currently occupied by DV8 and Waterstones.

The release adds that 'DV8 benefits from extensive frontage on to Donegall Place whilst Waterstones benefits from frontage onto Fountain Street. Waterstones also features an in-house Ground Espresso Cafe located on the first floor, which further attracts increased footfall.'

Donegall Place, in close proximity to Belfast City Hall and numerous multi-storey car parks.

They add that is is 'approximately a 5-minute walk from Great Victoria Street Bus & Rail Terminus; home to the new Belfast Transport Hub development, a £150M investment that will see an estimated increase in passenger numbers from 8million to 14million once completed'.

AND the release adds that the 'property is located on the premier shopping street of Belfast City Centre and is a few minutes away from the main shopping area of Victoria Square, as well as being a stone’s throw from the vibrant arts, food and drink culture of the Cathedral Quarter'.