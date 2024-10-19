Civil service encourages staff to endorse the transgender movement and more in new 'inclusive language guide'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Civil servants are being officially invited to show their support for the transgender movement, among a wealth of other dos-and-don'ts.

A new "inclusive language guide" has been published by the Department of Finance (which has responsibility for the civil service) encouraging staff to make people aware of "their pronouns".

The guide also informs staff about a welter of phrases they should and shouldn't use in order to be inclusive.

For instance, it suggests people should not use the expressions "blind drunk" or "young at heart", and says that the term "minority ethnic groups" is more modern than "ethnic minority groups".

The cover of the new inclusive language guide for the civil service

The guide is 26 pages long.

It contains a foreword from the finance minister, Caoimhe Archibald of Sinn Fein.

On the subject of "gender identity" it states: "Language around gender traditionally focused on gender binary terms associated with sex (ie, man/woman).

"Language, however, is becoming more inclusive to recognise people who identify with a gender different from that which was assigned to them at birth (trans) or others who identify neither as a man or woman (non-binary or genderfluid)…

"An easy first step is sharing your pronouns, even if they are the same as people might expect, as this signals understanding and challenges the idea that you can assume someone’s gender based on their appearance."

Announcing "your pronouns" – such as he/him, they/them, or ze/zir – is done by people to signal that they are on board with the views of trans activists such as that there is no firm definition of 'man' or 'woman', and that there are multiple genders, not just two.

The civil service guide says that doing so "creates a respectful environment", and then directs staff towards details on how to add pronouns to all their emails.

Turning to race, the guide says "many words and phrases over time have become part of everyday speech [but] have racist connotations" and invites people to “consider for example”:

"The terms, BAME or BME (‘black, Asian and minority ethnic’ and ‘black and minority ethnic’ respectively) were previously widely used but are now avoided as they exclude groups such as mixed ethnicity, Roma, Irish Traveller as well as other minority ethnic groups such as Polish or Lithuanian";

And “while the term 'ethnic minority groups' has been used historically it now tends to be reversed to refer to ‘minority ethnic groups’”.

On the subject of religion, staff are advised to use "non-judgemental language" by saying "atheists and agnostic people" instead of "non-religious people".

Other no-nos include:

• "Disadvantaged communities" (instead staff are invited to try "communities with higher rates of poverty");

• "Good morning ladies and gentlemen” (instead try “good morning everyone”);

• "Mixed race" (instead try "people from a mixed ethnic background or group");

• "Illegal immigrant" (the alternative given for this is: "do not use ‘migrant’ to refer to all minority ethnic people, as some will have been born here");

• "Blind drunk" (instead try "very drunk");

• "Deaf to our pleas" (instead try "not listening to our concerns");

• "Old man / woman" (instead try "experienced person");

• "Young at heart" (instead try "really energetic / lively");

• And "he is coasting to retirement" (instead try: "he continues to contribute valuable experience and expertise to the team").

It also advises staff to consider the "impact" of expressions like "men just don't understand" and "best man for the job", and declares: "Women are frequently described or judged by reference to their physical appearance, for example, a female in a meeting of all men will often be assumed to be the most junior member or responsible for minute taking or teamaking duties."