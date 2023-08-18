Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt has worked with Asda to secure listings for 12 new lines, which will be stocked across all the retailer’s Northern Ireland stores.

The 12 new products include Clandeboye Estate blueberry, raspberry, strawberry and toffee yoghurts, madagascan vanilla, raspberry & white chocolate, mandarin & lime, mango & nectarine greek style yoghurts, greek style yoghurt with strawberry compote granola and greek style yoghurt with mango compote & granola.

The award-winning yoghurt, which is made at the Clandeboye Estate in Bangor launched at the Balmoral show in 2008.

Bangor's Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt has worked with Asda to secure listings for twelve new lines, which will be stocked across all the retailer’s Northern Ireland stores. Pictured are Elisha the Jersey cow, Bryan Boggs, Clandeboye Estate general manager, Patrick Black, Clandeboye Estate commercial manager and Andrew McMillan from Asda

“Since 2008, the business has grown significantly and the range has won numerous accolades including three stars in the Great Taste Awards, Gold in the Blas na hEireann, and UK & Irish Quality Food Awards,’’ explained Patrick Black, commercial manager at Clandeboye Estate Yoghurts.

“We are thrilled to build our relationship with Asda through these new listings. Asda has been a fantastic supporter of the Clandeboye Estate brand over the years, stocking our 450g yoghurt range and we are delighted our 150g range of single serve yoghurts will now be available to Asda customers across Northern Ireland.

“Our yoghurts are locally and sustainably produced on the Clandeboye Estate in Bangor, using fresh milk from County Down.”

Cathy Elliot, Asda’s buying manager for NI Local, added: “It’s fantastic to continue our successful relationship with Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt. We have worked closely with the team there over the years, and we are delighted to launch 12 new lines in stores across Northern Ireland.

“The selection of flavours available will provide our shoppers with increased choice. The granola paired with the rich and creamy taste of the yoghurt is the perfect combination and an ideal snack they can enjoy at home or on the go.