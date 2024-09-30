Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Bryan Boggs, general manager, and the 20-strong team at Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt in Bangor were celebrating last week after an impressive series of significant deals with top retailers…and justifiably so.

Clandeboye Yoghurt is now among our most successful dairy enterprises.

Clandeboye is a role model of a farm-based project that has become an outstanding food business through the sharpest focus on premium quality, innovation and outstandingly delicious flavours.

The deals with Aldi Ireland, worth around £8million - including two products for their premium range - and Sainbury’s in NI have strengthened Clandeboye’s standing as one of the most progressive and successful yoghurt producers in the UK and on the island of Ireland. It’s the only significant producer of

yoghurt here.

Significantly, Sainsbury’s is now featuring the entire range of Clandeboye luxury yoghurts solely in a special presentation at the end of aisles in its stores, setting them apart from other desserts, in what is a major promotional boost for its extensive

and luxury products.

Sainsbury’s currently has 12 supermarkets in NI and a further two in the pipeline. All the existing stores are showcasing Clandeboye.

Bryan Boggs, general manager of Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt in Bangor, has led the farm-based enterprise to impressive retail success

“In addition, Sainsbury’s NI will now stock our Clandeboye Granola Pot range,” says Patrick Black, Clandeboye’s commercial manager.

“These are a convenient and fulfilling snack, a combination of our authentically strained Greek style yoghurt, tasty fruit compote and crunchy granola. Supplied with a wooden spoon, the products are perfect for eating on the move."

The company, led by Bryan Boggs, one of the most respected and popular figures in the local food and drink industry, is also supplying six lines of yoghurt to Marks and Spencer for its 22 food halls across NI, another important endorsement of the quality and outstanding taste of the local yoghurts. Clandeboye also supplies yoghurts to all the main convenience stores such as EuroSpar, Spar and SuperValu and many delis.

Patrick continues: “We have secured seven new listings with Sainsbury’s NI which means they are now carrying our full range of yoghurts, which is a marvellous boost for us.

“The new listings include our recently launched Honey Greek Style Yoghurt and two new Indulgent Greek Style Yoghurts – Apple and Cinnamon Crumble and Raspberry and White Chocolate.

“Our Apple and Cinnamon Crumble also won gold at the recent Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards held in Dublin. Both of our Indulgent Greek Style Yoghurts have been shortlisted for the final of Blas na hEireann, the Irish National Food Awards, with results being announced in Dingle, Co. Kerry next month.

“The recent announcement that Sainsbury’s will open two new local stores next year is very exciting and will, hopefully, bring a further boost to our business in 2025,” he adds.

The award-winning Clandeboye Yoghurt range now features new products: two Indulgent Greek style yoghurts; top hat style format; dessert inspired flavours - Apple and Cinnamon Crumble, a fruity apple and cinnamon compote with Greek style yoghurt accompanied by a tasty crumble topping; Raspberry and White Chocolate; a tangy raspberry Greek style yoghurt accompanied by a mix of delicious white chocolate pieces and dried raspberries; and Honey Greek style yoghurt, authentically strained Greek style yoghurt made with fresh, whole milk from county Down, blended with real honey and a hint of sugar.

“This thick and creamy Greek style yoghurt is a perfect accompaniment to granola and fresh fruit,” he explains.

Established in 2008 by the late Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava (Lady Dufferin), part of the Guinness family, as a farm diversification project, Clandeboye operates from a state-of-the-art dairy on the estate, a £2 million investment. It is now widely recognised and acclaimed as one of NI’s most successful farm diversifications.

Much of the milk for the yoghurt is sourced from the 670-acre farm’s award-winning pedigree dairy herd in addition to other farms in County Down. This ensures total traceability for the yoghurts.

The company has long offered luxury flavours in small pots such as blueberry and raspberry.

The successful yoghurt business and farm are, in addition, focused on preserving the local environment and sustainability. Power for the dairy and the vast estate is provided by an anaerobic digester, an installation that turns silage, purpose grown crops and waste material into electricity. It was one of the first installed in NI.

All waste whey and other waste from the creamery help feed the digester which powers the processing operation. In addition to the elimination of waste, the company now uses fully recyclable packaging sourced from Greiner in Dungannon.

